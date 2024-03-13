Ramadan 2024: 6 must-visit Delhi eateries to relish wholesome Iftar feast

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 6 must-visit Delhi eateries for Iftar

As Ramadan approaches, Delhi, the bustling capital of India, becomes alive with the spirit of fasting, prayers, and feasting. With the setting sun marking the end of each day's fast, the city transforms into a gastronomic paradise with delectable treats awaiting eager patrons. Whether you're exploring the historic lanes of Old Delhi or dining at upscale eateries in Khan Market, Delhi has places that offer a memorable Iftar experience during Ramadan 2024. So, gather your friends and family, and embark on a culinary journey to savour the flavours of Delhi's vibrant food scene this festive season. Here are five must-visit eateries in Delhi that promise to tantalise your taste buds and offer a wholesome feast during Ramadan 2024.

Jama Masjid

Located in the heart of Old Delhi, Jama Masjid is not only one of the largest mosques in India but also a food haven during Ramadan. The area surrounding the mosque comes alive with vendors selling an array of traditional delicacies such as kebabs, samosas, phirni, and the famous Daulat ki Chaat. The bustling streets, adorned with colourful lights and fragrant aromas, offer a vibrant atmosphere perfect for breaking the fast with friends and family.

Chandni Chowk

Another gem in Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, is renowned for its rich history and culinary delights. During Ramadan, the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk come alive with food stalls offering an eclectic mix of street food. From succulent tikkas and kulfis to piping hot jalebis and refreshing sherbets, every corner beckons with flavours waiting to be savoured.

Nizamuddin Dargah

Situated near the iconic Nizamuddin Dargah, this area is famous for its divine ambiance and mouthwatering delicacies. As the evening sets in, the lanes surrounding the dargah fill up with food stalls serving traditional Mughlai cuisine. Don't miss out on the succulent kebabs, biryanis, and rich desserts like sheer khurma, all served with a side of spirituality and serenity.

Khan Market

For a more upscale Iftar experience, head to Khan Market, known for its trendy cafes and upscale restaurants. During Ramadan, many eateries in this area offer special Iftar menus featuring a fusion of traditional and contemporary dishes. Indulge in aromatic biryanis, flavourful curries, and decadent desserts while soaking in the chic ambiance of this popular shopping destination.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city lies Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti, a quaint neighborhood known for its Sufi shrines and traditional eateries. During Ramadan, the streets of this area come alive with the aroma of freshly prepared delicacies such as kebabs, tikkas, and aromatic rice dishes. Sit down with the locals for a hearty meal and immerse yourself in the rich culture and hospitality of this charming locality.

