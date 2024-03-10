Ramadan 2024: 5 easy and quick recipes for wholesome Iftar in under 30 mins

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 5 easy and quick recipes for Iftar

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world prepare for a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. One of the highlights of Ramadan is the Iftar, the meal that breaks the day-long fast after sunset. With busy schedules and long fasting hours, it's essential to have quick and easy recipes that are both nutritious and satisfying. With minimal preparation time, you can enjoy delicious and nutritious dishes to break your fast and nourish your body. Here are five simple recipes that you can whip up in under 30 minutes for a wholesome Iftar during Ramadan 2024.

1. Lentil Soup

Ingredients:

1 cup red lentils, rinsed

4 cups water or vegetable broth

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh lemon juice (optional)

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

In a large pot, sauté the onion and garlic until translucent.

Add the lentils, water or broth, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to the pot.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes until the lentils are tender.

Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth.

Serve hot with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and garnish with chopped cilantro.

2. Chicken Shawarma Wraps

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Pita bread or wraps

Hummus

Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions

Tahini sauce (optional)

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic, cumin, paprika, turmeric, salt, and pepper.

Add the sliced chicken thighs to the bowl and toss to coat evenly.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook the chicken until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes.

Warm the pita bread or wraps in the oven or microwave.

Spread a layer of hummus on each pita bread or wrap, then add the cooked chicken and sliced vegetables.

Drizzle with tahini sauce if desired, then roll up the wraps and serve.

3. Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, diced

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the chickpea mixture and toss to coat evenly.

Serve chilled or at room temperature.

4. Vegetable Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

Assorted vegetables (such as bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, snap peas, mushrooms), sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)

Cooked rice or noodles

Instructions:

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat.

Add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the sliced vegetables to the skillet and stir-fry for about 5-7 minutes until tender-crisp.

Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil, if using.

Serve the vegetable stir-fry over cooked rice or noodles.

5. Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

Assorted fruits (such as watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, grapes, berries), chopped

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons honey

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the chopped fruits.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and honey.

Pour the honey-lime dressing over the fruit salad and toss to coat evenly.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves before serving.

