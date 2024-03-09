Chicken Biryani to Mutton Rogan Josh: 5 lip-smacking dishes to savour at Iftar feast this Ramadan 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 lip-smacking dishes to savour this Ramadan 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world eagerly await the breaking of their fast at sunset, known as Iftar. It's a time of spiritual reflection, community, and, of course, feasting. While many traditional Iftar dishes are vegetarian or vegan, numerous mouthwatering non-vegetarian options add richness and flavour to the spread. Whether you're a fan of spicy curries, grilled meats, or fragrant rice dishes, there's something for everyone to enjoy as people come together to break their fast and celebrate the blessings of this holy month. Here are five lip-smacking dishes to relish during the Iftar feast this Ramadan 2024.

Chicken Biryani

A classic favourite among many, chicken biryani is a fragrant and flavourful rice dish that's packed with tender pieces of chicken, aromatic spices, and basmati rice cooked to perfection. It's a hearty and satisfying option that's sure to please everyone at the Iftar table.

Lamb Kebabs

Succulent lamb kebabs are a delicious and protein-rich addition to any Iftar spread. Marinated in a blend of spices and herbs, and then grilled to juicy perfection, these kebabs are bursting with flavour and make for a satisfying appetizer or main course.

Fish Curry

For seafood lovers, a fragrant and spicy fish curry is a must-have during Ramadan. Made with fresh fish fillets simmered in a rich and tangy sauce made from tomatoes, onions, and a blend of aromatic spices, this dish is both comforting and nutritious.

Mutton Rogan Josh

Originating from the Kashmir region of India, mutton rogan josh is a hearty and aromatic curry dish made with tender chunks of mutton simmered in a rich and flavourful sauce made from yogurt, onions, and a blend of warming spices such as cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. Served with fluffy naan or steamed rice, it's a dish that's sure to impress.

Beef Samosas

Crispy, golden-brown parcels filled with seasoned ground beef and aromatic spices, beef samosas are a popular Iftar snack that's sure to delight your taste buds. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with chutney or yogurt dip, these savoury pastries are always a hit.

