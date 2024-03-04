Ramadan 2024: 5 healthy sehri recipes to keep you full and energetic all day long

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 5 healthy sehri recipes

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is not just a time for spiritual reflection and devotion, but also a period where Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, plays a crucial role in sustaining individuals throughout the day. It's essential to consume nutritious foods that provide sustained energy to endure the fast until Iftar. Try keeping you sehri recipes healthy, offering a balance of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, providing sustained energy throughout the day. Remember to hydrate adequately during the non-fasting hours and make healthy food choices to nourish your body during Ramadan. Here are five healthy sehri recipes to keep you full and energetic all day long during Ramadan 2024.

Oatmeal with Fruits and Nuts

Ingredients required:

Rolled oats

Milk or water

Assorted fruits (such as bananas, berries, or apples)

Mixed nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews)

Honey or maple syrup (optional)

Method:

Cook rolled oats with milk or water according to package instructions.

Slice assorted fruits and chop mixed nuts.

Top the cooked oats with fruits and nuts.

Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness if desired.

Whole Wheat Avocado Toast

Ingredients required:

Whole wheat bread slices

Ripe avocados

Cherry tomatoes, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings: feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, or boiled eggs

Method:

Toast the whole wheat bread slices until golden brown.

Mash ripe avocados and spread evenly on the toast.

Top with sliced cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper.

Add optional toppings according to preference.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients required:

Greek yogurt

Granola

Fresh fruits (such as berries, mango, or kiwi)

Honey or agave syrup

Method:

Layer Greek yogurt, granola, and fresh fruits in a glass or bowl.

Drizzle with honey or agave syrup for sweetness.

Repeat layers until the glass or bowl is filled.

Serve chilled.

Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas and Veggies

Ingredients required:

Cooked quinoa

Cooked chickpeas (or canned, rinsed)

Assorted vegetables (such as bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes)

Fresh herbs (such as parsley or mint), chopped

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, chickpeas, chopped vegetables, and fresh herbs.

Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss until well combined and serve chilled or at room temperature.

Egg and Spinach Breakfast Wrap

Ingredients required:

Whole wheat tortillas

Eggs

Fresh spinach leaves

Red bell pepper, diced

Onion, diced

Feta cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a skillet, scramble eggs with diced red bell pepper and onion until cooked through.

Warm the whole wheat tortillas in the skillet or microwave.

Spread a layer of fresh spinach leaves on each tortilla.

Top with scrambled eggs mixture and crumbled feta cheese if desired.

Season with salt and pepper, then wrap tightly and enjoy.

ALSO READ: Classic Pudding to Pancakes: 5 easy-to-make chia seed recipes for healthy breakfast