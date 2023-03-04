Holi 2023: Jaipur to Hampi, best places to celebrate the festival of colours in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Best places to celebrate Holi in India

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of joy and love that is widely celebrated in India. Every year, people eagerly wait for this vibrant festival to come around, smear each other with colours, indulge in delicious food, and dance to the beats of traditional music. If you are planning to experience Holi in India, there are some places that offer unique experiences and you should consider visiting. Here are the best places to head to in India for a colourful Holi in 2023.

Mathura and Vrindavan:

These two cities in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh are considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and therefore, Holi is celebrated with great fervour here. The week-long celebrations begin with the Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon, where women beat men with sticks. It's a unique tradition that is not seen anywhere else in India.

Jaipur:

The Pink City of India comes alive with vibrant colours during Holi. People flock to the streets, throwing colours at each other, and dancing to the tunes of Rajasthani folk music. The grandeur of the celebrations is further enhanced by the elephant festival that takes place a day before Holi.

Pushkar, Rajasthan:

Holi is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in the town of Pushkar in Rajasthan. The main square of the town becomes the hub of grand parties, filled with music, food, and an abundance of colours. The celebrations kick off with the traditional Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit with wooden logs on the preceding night, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festivities continue the next morning with Holi parties.

Hampi:

The ancient city of Hampi in Karnataka is another great place to experience Holi in India. The celebrations here are unique, as they are a mix of traditional and modern elements. People dress up in traditional attire, play with colours, and dance to Bollywood tunes.

Kolkata:

The city of joy, Kolkata, celebrates Holi in a unique way. The celebrations here are not just about colours, but also about food. People indulge in traditional sweets like gujiya, malpua, and thandai, making it a food lover's paradise.

