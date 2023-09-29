Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Seven must-visit Gandhi museums in India

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL These are the must-visit Gandhi museums in India.

Every year, on the 2nd of October, Indians celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most iconic figures of the Indian independence movement. This year, on Gandhi Jayanti 2023, why not explore and learn about the life and works of this great leader by visiting some of India's most renowned Gandhi museums? Here is a list of our top 10 must-visit Gandhi museums in India, perfect for a meaningful Gandhi Jayanti celebration!

National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi: The National Gandhi Museum is one of the most famous Gandhi museums in India and it is located in New Delhi. The museum highlights different aspects of Gandhi's life through various interactive displays, photographs, and documents. Visitors can also have a look at artifacts from Gandhi's personal life such as his writing desk, spinning wheel, walking stick, and more.

Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad: The Sabarmati Ashram was founded in 1917 by Mahatma Gandhi. It is situated on the banks of the Sabarmati River and is now a major tourist attraction. The ashram serves as a symbol of India’s freedom struggle and houses a museum that contains photographs and documents related to the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Museum, Pune: This museum is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s wife Kasturba and showcases her life as his companion during the freedom struggle. It houses photographs, letters, books, and other artefacts from Kasturba’s life. It also provides information on her contributions towards the independence movement in India.

Raj Ghat Gandhi Smriti Museum, New Delhi: The Raj Ghat Gandhi Smriti Museum is located in New Delhi near Raj Ghat where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated after his assassination in 1948. The museum focuses on aspects of Gandhiji’s life and his philosophy of non-violence and truth through exhibits such as photographs, documents, and personal belongings. It also has a digital archive section that provides insight into his legacy and influence on Indian history.

Seva Gram Museum, Wardha: Located in the Wardha district of Maharashtra, Seva Gram is an ashram founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1936 to promote self-reliance among villagers. The Seva Gram Museum showcases several items related to Gandhiji’s life such as his charkha (spinning wheel), books written by him, letters to other political leaders, and other memorabilia from his time there.

Kirti Mandir Museum, Porbandar: Kirti Mandir is a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi located in Porbandar, Gujarat where he was born in 1869. It houses several artefacts related to his life such as his spinning wheel and chappal (footwear), as well as photographs and documents related to the independence movement in India.

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Mumbai: This museum and library showcases several photographs related to Mahatma Gandhi’s life along with books written by him or on him. There are also several documents containing information about his struggles for India’s freedom struggle as well as his philosophy of non-violence and truth.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: How to reach Sabarmati Ashram? Check entry fee, timings, location and other details

Read More Travel News