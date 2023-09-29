Gandhi Jayanti 2023: How to reach Sabarmati Ashram? Check entry fee, timings, location and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know how to reach Sabarmati Ashram on Gandhi Jayanti 2023.

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday in India that is celebrated on October 2nd every year to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. In 2023, the nation will celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of this great leader, who played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. The day is commemorated with great enthusiasm and fervor, as people pay tribute to Gandhi's principles of non-violence, truth, and peace. This year, on the special day, to pay tribute to the father of the nation, people can visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Sabarmati Ashram was known as the political-cultural city of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. This is the place where Mahatma Gandhi lived with his wife Kasturba Gandhi for twelve years. Whenever there is any discussion regarding freedom struggle, the topic of Sabarmati Ashram comes up. The importance of this ashram lies in the fact that it was from there that Gandhiji led the Dandi March on March 12, 1930, which is known as the Salt Satyagraha. Gandhiji and his followers started the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, located 241 miles away from Sabarmati. Because of this, the ashram is now considered a national monument. So, let's know how to get here.

How to reach Sabarmati Ashram?

To visit Sabarmati Ashram you have to travel to Ahmedabad. Sabarmati Ashram is at a distance of 8 kilometres away from Ahmedabad. So, you have to first reach Ahmedabad from any part of India via road, air and train and then travel to Sabarmati from there by hiring local taxis, cabs, buses and autorickshaws.

Entry fees and timings

Sabarmati Ashram opens at 8:30 am and it remains open till 6:30 pm every day. For entering the ashram there is no charge; however, if a large group of people plan to visit the ashram then they must inform the ashram staff beforehand to avail a guided tour.

What is there to visit in Sabarmati Ashram?

Sabarmati Ashram is divided into different sections like Magan Niwas, Hriday Kunj, Gandhi Memorial Museum, Vinobha Meera Kutir, Udyog Mandir, Somnath Chhatralay and Upasana Mandir. Gandhi Memorial Museum is one of the major attractions for history lovers visiting the Ashram. The museum was designed by renowned Indian architect Charles Mark Correa and was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963.

You can also see around 50, hand-crafted panels depicting major events of Gandhiji's life in the Ahmedabad Gallery. You can also see more than 250 photos of his life in the museum's gallery. Apart from this, you can visit the painting gallery, library and archives, where you can see Gandhiji's diary. You can buy some books and souvenirs from the museum shop like postcards, Charkha models, key chains, pen drives, stationery, figurines, etc.

