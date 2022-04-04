Freedom to travel: Indian passport holders can visit these 10 countries without visas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @IAM_ARQAM Places to visit visa-free for Indians

When it comes to planning an international trip, the very first thing which comes to our mind is visa approval. This acts as an entry gate for different countries for a limited period. People spend much time getting their visas to visit the country to travel or for work. There is a lengthy procedure for the same as well. But, do you know that many countries do not require any visa from Indian visitors? Yes! You read it right, several countries will welcome you with open arms without even having to obtain a visa.

Here is a list of countries where visas are not required for Indian citizens.

Bhutan

Bhutan, a landlocked country, is located in the heart of the Himalayas. Many tourists love to visit Bhutan and explore its scenic beauty. As an Indian tourist, you will need to register yourself at the time of your visit to this country. Indian tourists can travel 14 days visa-free in the country but they will have to carry their passports with a validity of at least 6 months.

Dominica

Dominica, an island country in the West Indies, also welcomes Indian tourists to visit their country without a visa. A person can stay there for 6 months. The country is rich in nature, mountains, rainforests, freshwater lakes, waterfalls, hot springs, beaches, and diving spots.

Fiji

A gorgeous beach nation one can travel visa-free with an Indian passport is Fiji. The country is full of nature, woods, and wildlife. The country is home to some 300 islands brimming with the best of natural beauty. The pristine beaches and pretty islands are the main attractions here. The Turtle Island, Great Astrolabe Reef (Kadavu), Sawa-i-Lau Caves (Yasawa Islands), Bouma National Heritage Park, and Fiji Museum are unmissable attractions.

Haiti

Haiti provides free visa entry to Indian visitors. One can visit Haiti for holidays or business. The maximum duration to stay in Haiti is 3 months. All Non- Haitian passport holders have to pay a tourist fee of US 10$ on arrival.

Indonesia

Indonesia is the world's largest island country consisting of over 17,000 islands. It has a rich variety of attractions including landscapes, culture, religions, volcanoes, jungle, rice fields, beaches and many other things. Indians are allowed to visit without a visa and stay there for 30 days.

Mauritius

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, is known for its beaches, lagoons, and reefs. An Indian national can stay in Mauritius for up to 90 days without a visa where one can enjoy clear pristine sea waters, beaches, tropical fauna, and flora.

Nepal

A landlocked country, located in the Himalayas. Nepal can also be visited without a visa by Indian citizens. The country offers tourists many site-seeing attractions of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan National park, etc.

Oman

Very recently, Oman has opened its gate for Indian passport holders to visit their country visa-free. The ancient Middle East nation is home to some incredible natural wonders that attract travellers, historians, and holidaymakers from all over the world. Muscat, Salalah, Wahiba Sands, and Nizwa are the best places to visit in Oman among others.

Senegal

Senegal, officially the Republic of Senegal, is a country in West Africa famous for its nightlife. It allows Indians to make visa-free entry. An individual from India is permitted to stay in the African country for a period of up to 90 days visa-free.

Serbia

Serbia, the country which is situated in the middle of Central and Southeast Europe has been an attractive tourist spot. Indian passport holders can visit this country without visas and can stay there for 30 days. Christian pilgrimage, orthodox monasteries are famous spots to visit by the tourists.