China offers visa-free entry to travellers from THESE countries

Good news for travel junkies. In a bid to boost post-pandemic tourism, China will temporarily exempt citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from needing visas to visit the country. From December to November 30, 2024, ordinary passport holders from these countries can do business or travel in China without a visa for up to 15 days. Those who do not meet the visa exemption requirements from the above countries still need to obtain a visa to China before entering the country. The Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled the decision, emphasizing its commitment to fostering cross-border exchanges and promoting high-quality development in services related to the movement of people.

The timing of the visa-free announcement is noteworthy, as it precedes the meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his French counterpart. The two officials are set to convene in Beijing for a two-day visit aimed at improving relations, particularly following a European anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles that heightened trade tensions.

This is in regard to re-establish its image around the world after clashing with many Western countries on various issues including COVID, human rights, Taiwan and trade. "This decision will facilitate travel to China for many German citizens to an unprecedented extent," Germany's ambassador to China, Patricia Flor, said on the social media platform X. She added, "We hope that the Chinese government will implement the measures announced today for all EU member states".

Adding more, she said that visa-free travel to Germany for Chinese nationals would only be possible only if all members of the European Schengen Agreement approved, she said. It was only in March that China began issuing all types of visas again. In March 2020, it had imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For three years, China had some of the world's strictest Covid curbs, with travel restrictons, numerous lockdowns and frequent testing requirements.

