Chicken-Chives Dim Sum: 5 best places in Delhi-NCR for lip-smacking momos

Delhi is known for its rich historical significance, iconic monuments, vibrant marketplaces, lively clubs, and diverse culinary delights. Among the myriad attractions, one culinary experience that beckons tourists and locals alike is the city's delectable momos. Delhi stands out as a hub for exquisite momos and dumplings, drawing in enthusiasts with its flavoursome offerings.

For those who cherish momos, India TV has compiled a list of places to explore the best chicken momos or dim sums.

5 Best places in Delhi-NCR to explore the best chicken momos or dim sums

The Piano Man: Apart from the music, The Piano Man also offers a menu with a variety of food and drinks, making it a popular spot for a night out with friends or a more laid-back evening of enjoying good music. The Piano Man has an extensive dim sum menu that requires multiple visits to explore. They have spicy chicken and chives dim sum, chicken and soy dim sum, gyoza ( Chicken or Pork ), and peanut & vegetable dumplings.

Location: Commercial Complex B 6/7-22 Opp Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave, and other outlets

Yum Yum Cha: Yum Yum Cha is known for its contemporary and vibrant ambience. They offer a variety of dim sums, including chicken options, with a modern twist.

Location: Khan Market, Cyber Hub, and other outlets.

Dum Affairs: While not in Delhi per se, Dum Affairs in Gurugram is often praised for its diverse dumpling menu, including chicken dim sums. The restaurant has a cozy and sophisticated atmosphere.

Location: SCO 53, 3rd Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram.



The Grammar Room: The Grammar Room is known for its relaxed atmosphere and a menu that includes a variety of dishes, including flavorful dimsums. Check for their chicken dim sum options when you visit.

Location: One Style Mile, Mehrauli, Delhi.

Eest - The Westin: Eest, located in The Westin Hotel, is known for its Pan-Asian cuisine. It has a reputation for serving delicious dimsums, and you may find a variety of chicken options on their menu.

Location: Asset No. 2, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Before planning your visit, it's advisable to check the latest reviews, menu updates, and current status of these restaurants.

Chicken Dimsum: 5 steps to cook scrumptious momos

1. Prepare the Dumpling Dough

In a large mixing bowl, gradually add warm water to the all-purpose flour, stirring continuously.

Knead the mixture until a smooth dough forms.

Cover the dough and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

2. Make the Filling

In a separate bowl, combine ground chicken, chopped chives, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, minced ginger, minced garlic, sugar, salt, and pepper.

Mix the ingredients well until the filling is evenly combined.

3. Assemble the Dimsum

Roll the rested dough into a long cylinder and cut it into small sections.

Take each section and roll it into a small, round wrapper using a rolling pin. Ensure the edges are thinner than the center.

4. Fill and Fold

Place a spoonful of the chicken and chive filling in the center of each wrapper.

Fold the wrapper in half, creating a half-moon shape, and pinch the edges to seal. You can use water to help seal the edges if needed.

Optionally, you can create pleats along the sealed edge for a more decorative look.

5. Steam the Dimsum

Arrange the filled dumplings on a steamer lined with parchment paper.

Steam the dimsum for about 15-20 minutes, or until the dumplings are cooked through.

6. Serve hot

Once cooked, transfer the dim sum to a serving plate.

Serve with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce, vinegar, and a dash of sesame oil.

Enjoy your homemade Chicken and Chives Dimsum! This recipe allows for customization, so feel free to adjust the seasonings and ingredients to suit your taste preferences.

