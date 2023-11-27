Exploring India's 'silent city' Aizawl | 7 things to do there for a thrilling holiday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 'Silent City' Aizawl

Located in the northeastern part of the country, Aizawl, is often referred to as the 'silent city' due to its peaceful and serene atmosphere. While 'silent city' might not be an official nickname for Aizawl, it is a term that has been used colloquially to capture the calm and peaceful atmosphere that characterizes this hill station in the northeastern part of India.

The city has a laid-back lifestyle, and its streets are not as crowded or noisy as those in larger metropolitan areas. The people of Aizawl are known for their warm hospitality and friendly nature, adding to the overall sense of tranquility in the city. Besides, there are also adventurous and thrilling activities to enjoy in and around the city.

Here are seven thrilling things to do in Aizawl for an exciting holiday:

Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram in northeastern India, offers a unique blend of cultural richness, natural beauty, and tranquility.

Visit the Mizoram State Museum: Explore the Mizoram State Museum to delve into the rich cultural and historical heritage of Mizoram. The museum showcases traditional Mizo artefacts, textiles, and historical exhibits.

Take a Stroll at Bara Bazaar: Immerse yourself in the vibrant local culture by taking a stroll through Bara Bazaar. This bustling market is an excellent place to experience the local way of life, buy traditional Mizo handicrafts, and savor local cuisine.

Solomon's Temple: Pay a visit to Solomon's Temple, a prominent landmark in Aizawl. Apart from its religious significance, the temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Durtlang Hills: Enjoy a scenic drive or hike to Durtlang Hills for breathtaking views of Aizawl city. It's a perfect spot to witness the sunset and capture stunning photographs.

Reiek Tlang: For nature enthusiasts, a trip to Reiek Tlang is a must. Located about 10 km from Aizawl, this picturesque hill offers trekking opportunities and a panoramic view of the surrounding landscapes.

Trek to Phawngpui (Blue Mountain): If you enjoy trekking, consider a trek to Phawngpui, the highest peak in Mizoram. The trek takes you through lush landscapes and offers spectacular views from the summit.

Explore the Handloom and Handicrafts Center: Discover the traditional arts and crafts of Mizoram at the Handloom and Handicrafts Center. You can purchase authentic Mizo handicrafts, including intricate bamboo and cane products.

Try Mizo Cuisine: Don't miss the opportunity to savor Mizo cuisine. Visit local eateries to try traditional dishes like Bamboo Shoot Curry, Bamboo Steamed Fish, and Mizo delicacies made with locally grown herbs.

Aizawl Zoological Park: Spend a day at the Aizawl Zoological Park, home to various indigenous species. The park is known for its conservation efforts and provides a serene environment for a leisurely stroll.

Attend a Local Festival: If your visit coincides with a local festival, such as Chapchar Kut or Pawl Kut, immerse yourself in the vibrant celebrations, traditional dances, and cultural performances.

