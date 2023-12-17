Barbados to Kenya: List of countries Indian passport holders can travel without visa

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK List of countries Indian passport holders can travel without visa

The better the passport ranking of a country, the more will be the benefit to the people of that country. You will get many benefits. Now Indians have also got similar facilities. Indian passport has become stronger than before, due to which Indians can now stay in 57 countries without a visa. India's passport has climbed seven places to 80th position in the Henley Passport Index. This means that the passport has become stronger and the number of visa-free countries has also increased to 57, due to which the paperwork for travelers will also be reduced. The list of 57 countries includes Barbados, Fiji, Bhutan, Maldives, Togo, Senegal, and other countries.

What documents will be required?

Must have valid passport, flight and stay-related information, and sufficient foreign currency. Passengers will be required to fill out the online or offline application/registration form for visa-free countries after landing in any country and pay the applicable fee. On arrival, customs officers check passports, travel documents, financials, and identification before granting entry.

For the unversed, Indian citizens can stay in visa-free countries for about one week to three months. The rest of the countries may also have their own different rules. At the same time, passengers should take care that they do not carry any prohibited items and should also carry medicines for themselves as prescribed by the doctor.

Countries that give on-arrival visas to people of India

In Asia

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

In Oceanian countries

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

In the Middle East

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

In the Caribbean Countries

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

In America

bolivia

El Salvador

In Africa

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Zimbabwe

