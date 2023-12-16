Premature grey hair? Learn about its reasons and preventive measures here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Learn about reasons behind premature grey hair and its preventive measures

Generally, hair starts turning gray after the age of 50, but in some people, this problem can occur at the age of 20-30 or even earlier. It is very important to understand its reasons. Doctors say that with increasing age, the production of color in the hair follicles generally starts decreasing, due to which this type of problem occurs. But let us know what causes this and how we can prevent it. Your hair follicles contain pigment-producing cells that produce a chemical called melanin that gives your hair its black color. As you age, these cells start dying. Due to a lack of melanin, new hair problems start, especially when the hair starts turning gray or white.

The process of hair becoming gray with age is normal, but why does this problem start happening at an early age? Experts find many reasons responsible for this like excessive stress or any underlying health problem. Research suggests, that it also largely depends on your genes which decide when hair will turn grey. If any of your parents had gray hair at the age of 30, there is a possibility that your hair may also turn gray early.

Reasons for premature grey hair

Along with heredity, there may be some other factors that cause your hair color to disappear prematurely.

Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Neurofibromatosis – an inherited disease that affects the nerves, bones, and skin.

Vitiligo problem- Due to this condition, melanocytes (cells at the base of hair follicles that produce color) lose their color.

The problem of alopecia areata is related to hair loss, but it can also cause your hair to turn grey.

How to prevent premature grey hair

Doctors say, some efforts can be made to prevent premature graying of hair, although the risk cannot be reduced due to heredity.

Eat more things containing antioxidants. Vegetables and fruits contain a lot of antioxidants which help prevent the graying of hair.

Don't smoke.

Take adequate amounts of vitamins from your diet. Vitamin B-12 is essential to keep your hair healthy.

Get enough minerals – Minerals play an important role in hair growth and keeping cells healthy.

