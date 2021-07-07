World Chocolate Day: Must-visit stops for every chocolate lover during their next trip to Philadelphia

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Chocolate Day: Must visit stops for every chocolate lover during their next trip to Philadelphia

Known for savory snacks such as pretzels, hoagies, and the beloved cheesesteak, Philadelphia also boasts a range of chocolate confections that can entice all those with a sweet tooth. Here are some must-visit stops for every chocolate lover during their next trip to Philadelphia.

Shane Confectionery

Did you know that Shane Confectionery is USA’s oldest continuously operating candy store? Found along Market Street in Old City, Shane Confectionery specializes in sweet treats made using traditional recipes and equipment. Owned by the same brothers behind neighboring Franklin Fountain and Franklin Ice Cream Bar, Shane Confectionery follows in the footsteps of its sister shops by presenting its storefront and products in an authentic, turn-of-the-century fashion, with vintage cash registers, display cases, signage, and other antique elements throughout the space. The treats themselves also call back to the early days of Philadelphia and include options such as clear toy candies (a Pennsylvania Dutch hard candy made by pouring molten sugar into playful molds), bean-to-bar chocolates, and seasonal confections available for Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Christmas.

Mueller Chocolate Co

Located inside the historic Reading Terminal Market – recently named the best public market in America by USA Today 10 Best – Mueller Chocolate Co has been family owned and operated since 1980 and is known not just for their hand-made chocolates and candies, but also for their sense of humor. Their chocolate hearts and lungs (anatomically correct ones, as they proudly mention) have been featured by Ripley’s Believe it or Not! as well as the Travel Channel’s popular show Bizarre Food with Andrew Zimmern, and their chocolate ears (inspired by Mike Tyson) were even shared on Twitter by the boxing legend. Chocolate connoisseurs can indulge in their decadent “Tower” – a Rice Krispies treat, chocolate cookie, Oreo cookie, marshmallow and peanut butter cup all stacked on top of one another and cloaked in their house made chocolate. There are all sorts of chocolate-covered treats — pretzels, clusters, cookies, fruit, marshmallows, and more — plus a wide assortment of truffles, caramels, and candies for one to taste.

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company has been serving fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies at Reading Terminal Market since 1982. These warm, homemade cookies have been named some of the best in the state and the country, with flavors such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, and others available individually, in assortments, or in gift boxes or trays.

Bassett’s Ice Cream

Established in 1861, Bassetts Ice Cream is America’s oldest ice cream company and was the first merchant to sign a lease at the Reading Terminal Market in 1892.Bassetts is still owned and operated by the same family today and their menu of more than 40 different flavors includes something for everyone, from the most traditional vanilla bean to the more modern and adventurous cinnamon or matcha green tea. The most irresistible is their range of chocolate-based ice creams, including chocolate, dark chocolate, and – for some added crunch – dark chocolate chip. Made with cream and milk sourced from a co-op of dairy farmers in western Pennsylvania, each flavor is hand crafted and tested to perfection. TIP: Bassetts often collaborates with fellow Reading Terminal Market vendor Famous 4th Street Cookie Company to create irresistible ice cream sandwiches featuring a generous scoop between two freshly baked cookies.

Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates

Chef Marcie Blaine Turney is renowned for creating specially handcrafted chocolate in a small studio kitchen in Philadelphia, located in the back of her boutique shop Verde along 13th Street in Midtown Village. Chef Turney sources organic cream and butter from nearby Lancaster County, while procuring fresh herbs, honey and produce from area farms Her chocolate creations echo the Spanish, Mediterranean, and Mexican flavors found at her restaurants (most of which also line 13th Street).Not to be missed is the Philadelphia Series, which features chocolate creations inspired by local iconography such as the Liberty Bell, the pretzel, and the LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana – all of which make for sweet city souvenirs to return home with.