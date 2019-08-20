Planning solo travelling? Eat, rejuvenate, and relax in California

California’s scenic beauty, world-class dining, and welcoming spirit make the Golden State a terrific destination if you are traveling solo, coming with a bunch of friends, coming for a family holiday, or if you’re looking for things to do alone. Here are some of the best experiences that we think best exemplify why California is a great place to visit whether you’re single or just want to explore the state alone.

San Francisco: A Foodie’s paradise

San Francisco’s culinary scene is committed to excellence. This city is a paradise for your taste buds. San Francisco’s busy kitchens make use of Northern California’s abundant fruits, vegetables, seafood, and livestock to create fresh, authentic meals that truly can’t be had anywhere else. Also, did you know San Francisco is a place where a number of your favorite cocktails were born? It’s true. In fact, San Francisco’s spirits scene is growing almost as rapidly as its food scene. The city is embracing California’s brewery boom. And some of San Francisco’s best restaurants are known as much for their outstanding wine selection as they are for their entrees. Outstanding culinary experiences can be found all over the city, and no two neighborhoods are alike. Whether you’re in the Mission, SOMA or North Beach, you’ll have the chance to sample everything from Sicilian pizza to mulligatawny soup to butternut squash quesadillas. The diversity of San Francisco is reflected in the variety and fusing of different cuisines.

Take advantage of the tours and technology available to you to ensure that you can take in the city with both your eyes and your stomach. Food tours can grant you behind-the-scenes access to some of the city’s hottest restaurants, and there are a number of apps that can help you choose and plan your dining experiences.

Beverly Hills: The promised land of unparalleled luxury

Few cities are so uniquely remarkable that you can’t help falling in love with them. Places filled with experiences so exceptional you leave inspired, rejuvenated and wanting more. Though many cities may come to mind, only one stands apart from the rest when it comes to being the authority on luxury. That city is undoubted, Beverly Hills. Discover how celebrated names such as Rachel Zoe, Curtis Stone, Kelly Wearstler and more have been inspired by Beverly Hills and how the famed city continues to set the standard by which all other luxury destinations compare.

From neighborhood boutique hotels to five diamond retreats, it’s easy to fall in love with Beverly Hills. If you are traveling solo then luxuriate in lavish spa treatments, indulge in world-renowned shopping along famed Rodeo Drive or catch a glimpse of a celebrity at any number of star-studded events. With so many things to do in Beverly Hills, your visit is sure to be unforgettable.

Located in Los Angeles County, it’s home to more than a quarter of California’s population and is one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the country. In the more than 100 years since Beverly Hills grew from a lima bean farm, this picturesque and walkable city has become the crown jewel of greater Los Angeles.

Santa Monica: The ultimate beach town

Santa Monica is the hot Californian beach destination if solo travel is on your mind. Perfect for a solo holiday next to the ocean or a detox and wellness solo escape, Santa Monica should definitely be on your map. The coastal city is growing in popularity with a thriving tourist trade transforming it from a place that people day trip to, into a destination in its own right.

Santa Monica Beach has been featured in countless movies and magazines and has become an icon for California travel. The long, wide expanse of Santa Monica Beach is distinguished from other Southern California shorelines by the sheer extent of activities one can enjoy. Both sand and ocean are clean and beautiful, making for some grade-A beachcombing, swimming, and surfing. But that’s not all. Bike down the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, with the wind at your back and the crash of the waves in your ears, indulge in some seaside chess, try your hand at a game of beach volleyball, or stop to enjoy the outdoor activities offered at the Annenberg Community Beach House. After a day out, stick around for the finest Santa Monica attraction of all—a fiery beachside sunset.

Also, don’t forget to visit Muscle Beach. Get amazed by watching the various aerialists and acrobats flexing their muscles at the original Muscle Beach. Celebrities such as Jack LaLanne, Jayne Mansfield, and Mae West were frequent visitors at Muscle Beach and helped to establish Southern California as a body builder’s paradise and the home of the international fitness boom in the early 1920s.

