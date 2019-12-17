5 AWESOME places near Delhi to enjoy a snowy Christmas this year

Christmas is just around the corner and we are sure you must be craving a snow-filled festival with Santa dashing through the snow in a reindeer sleigh. While finding a reindeer in a majorly tropical country like India is quite an impossible deal, the snow part can definitely be a reality for you this Christmas. Check out these 5 amazing weekend getaway destinations that are perfect for snowy, white Christmas this year. The best part? They are all very close to Delhi! Read on!

Shimla-Kufri

Kufri, Shimla

Situated hardly 350 km from Delhi, the mountain capital city of Himachal is one of the most popular and commercially developed mountain cities in North India. It is a delight for tourists wanting to experience snowfall and becomes invariably white in winters. It is also the perfect weekend getaway trip for people residing in Delhi with extensive bus services available back to back. Kufri, a small town located 20 kms from the capital city is a major attraction around the city. The town boasts of the highest amusement park in the world and is a very popular spot for skiing and snowboarding activities. It also has a zoo with rare alpine species of animals.

Kullu-Manali

Way to Rohtang pass, Manali

Manali is a paradise for people who love mountains and snowfall. As the snow graces the valley, the beautiful apple orchards covered in snow are a delightful sight. Visit the Solang valley, for it will be great opportunity for adventure sports enthusiasts. Remember Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor dancing around snow-covered hilly trails? Yes guys, that's Manali. You can go to cute cafes, enjoy bonfires with locals or visit the Hidimba temple or other attractions around. It will be all worth it!

Nainital-

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Everyone's favourite and the most convenient destination to be when the scorching sun of summer sets the temperatures soaring, Nanital is equally appealing in winters too. The area around the famous Naini lake looks like the pathway to heaven. Visit the snow-view point and play with snow around the lake or just enjoy a cozy staycation. You will never forget the experience.

Mcleodganj/ Triund-

Triund, Mcleodganj

The stunning mountain destination in the Himalayas is perfect for a weekend getaway trip in winters if you want to experience snowfall. The snow-covered Buddhist monasteries are a delight to witness. Indulge in authentic Tibetese food while staying indoors, all cozied up. Or you can go on a trek to Triund, making snowmen and camping on snow decked mountains.

Mussoorie-Dhanaulti-

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Often branded as the 'queen of hills', this list couldn't have been complete without Mussoorie on it. The snow-covered hills will make for a perfect backdrop for your Insta pictures. Dhanaulti is hardly 24 km away from Mussoorie and can be covered via a taxi. From making a snowman to playing with snow balls, Mussoorie-Dhanaulti trip would be the best Christmas trip you've ever had.