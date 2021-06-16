Places in Philadelphia where you can catch latest, greatest live music performances

Follow us on Image Source : DISCOVERPHL.COM Live concert in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s is known for its live music scene. The city is filled with art, culture and history and has an eclectic mix of old and new historic venues such as the Academy of Music; the first opera house in the United States, new state of the art concert halls, repurposed and renovated buildings. Ahead of World Music Day, let's look at the places in Philadelphia where you can catch the latest, greatest live music performances.

The City of Brotherly Love is the place where nearly every big-name artist had their break in the 1960’s and 70’s on American Bandstand, the birthplace of Chubby Checker’s “The Twist,” and where Ruffhouse Records was founded, responsible for redefining hip-hop in America. Marian Anderson was one of the most celebrated contraltos of the 20th Century. Jazz clubs in Philadelphia nurtured greats like John Coltrane, and Soul music would not exist as it is today had it not been for Gamble and Huff and Philadelphia International Records.

Philadelphia is famous for homegrown talent like Hall & Oates, Teddy Pendergrass, The Roots, Will Smith, Schoolly D, and many others. In 1985, Philadelphia and London hosted the dual-venue benefit concert, Live Aid, to raise awareness about the AIDS epidemic. Since, Philadelphia has fostered innovations in classical music, opera, R&B and hip-hop, jazz, dancehall, and other genres. Though Philadelphia’s musical history and heritage pre-dates the city itself, music is alive and well and very much the heartbeat of the city today.

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Located on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Fabulous Philadelphians – the world-renowned, Philadelphia Orchestra. The symphony, known for the “Philadelphia Sound,” was made famous by the legendary Leopold Stokowski, one of the leading conductors of the 20th century. The Center also hosts a variety of world pop and jazz performances, along with classical music performances by the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and the Curtis Institute of Music. The Kimmel Center offers impressive options for meetings and events, including a rooftop atrium, theater, balcony and studio spaces.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Situated in historic Fairmount Park, the Mann Center is a 22-acre outdoor venue where Philadelphians and visitors have enjoyed concerts for decades. The Philadelphia Orchestra has its summer residence at the Mann – the perfect venue to enjoy a concert under the stars. The Mann Center’s campus offers unique spaces for corporate events and gatherings. Meet in the heart of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park with panoramic views of the city’s iconic skyline.

City Winery

Matching the culinary and cultural experience, City Winery combines music, wine and great food in an intimate setting. The venue is located in the Fashion District Philadelphia, connected to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in the heart of Philadelphia.

Franklin Music Hall

For over 40 years, the standing-room-only Franklin Music Hall (formerly Electric Factory) has been a premiere indoor venue in the city that has welcomed the top names in entertainment covering all genres and musical tastes.

Underground Arts

Underground Arts is an intimate two-room, 12,000-square-foot venue that is designed to cultivate and support the local music scene, as well as to attract international and national talent.

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Affiliated with the iconic theater of the same name in San Francisco, the Fillmore is a spectacular, 25,000-square-foot multi-faceted venue with an industrial vibe, located in a former metal factory in Fishtown. The large main hall features large, touring acts and the 450-capacity Foundry club hosts up-and-coming local artists.

TLA (Theatre of Living Arts)

Encompassing all of the personality of its surroundings, the TLA is the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s famous South Street area. Originally an art house movie theater, the TLA has been Philadelphia’s premiere small concert venue for decades. Available for rentals, the TLA offers the opportunity to display your event’s name in bright lights on its traditional marquee.

The Met Philadelphia

On the site of the former Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street, the 1908 Oscar Hammerstein-designed building has been transformed into a modern performance venue and has now become the city’s largest performance and theatrical stage, managed by Live Nation. The Philly POPS is the Principal Orchestra of the Met Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s largest non-arena facility can accommodate up to 4,000 in its historic venue.