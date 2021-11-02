Diwali 2021 Getaway: Travel spots around Delhi/NCR you should visit with your family

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali 2021 Getaway: Travel spots around Delhi/NCR

Diwali is just around the corner and we cannot wait to celebrate it with our families and friends. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the celebrations were restricted last year. However this year everything is open and everyone will enjoy a long weekend. Celebrating at home with family is always fun but why not pack your bags and head to spend some happy time when it is a long weekend.

To make your job a little easy we bring to you 5 places located around Delhi/NCR where you can go with your dear ones and have a fantastic Diwali

Lansdowne

The hills are always a good option. Lansdowne is the nearest hill station from Delhi in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. If you want to spend some peaceful time amidst nature, away from the hustle-bustle of the city then Lansdowne is a place for you. The main attractions of this place include Tip n Top View Point, Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Regimental Museum, Bhullatal Lake, St. Mary's Church, and Lover's Lane.

Kesroli Village, Rajasthan

If our history of Kings and Queens interests you a lot, Kesroli is the ideal place for you. The village, located around 12 kilometres from the Alwar district of Rajasthan, sits atop the rare and dark hornstone breccias rocks which makes it a popular destination with picture-perfect views. It is also one of the oldest heritage sites in Rajasthan with the 14th century Kesroli Fort built by the Yaduvanshi Rajputs as the main attraction.

Neemrana Fort

Surrounded by the beautiful views of the Aravali Range, Neemrana is your go-to place when you feel like escaping to the other world. Roughly a 2-hour drive from Delhi, this place is well-known for its natural beauty, historical appeal and beautiful lake. The rustic appeal and calm ambience of the place give perfect Rajasthan vibes and why not when it is located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. To add to the attraction, it is a beautiful 129Km drive with trees covered roads.

Sohna, Haryana

Tired of the busy and loud life of the capital? Runaway to the arms of this beautiful lush green town in Haryana, Sohna. The place offers a relaxing getaway at any time of the year. The main attraction includes its popular medicinal water springs, an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and of course the Lake. Night in Sohna is generally more beautiful than any other place.

Manesar

Lying on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Manesar might be an industrial town, it is no less beautiful and a perfect escape for the weekend. Surrounded by lush greenery and a relaxing ambience, the place is always filled with tourists and explorers. Popular for its local markets, you can get your hands on some amazing wooden handicraft items such as utensils, furniture, boxes, gift boxes, toys and more.