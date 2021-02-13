Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VALENTINES__DAY__2021 Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Romantic wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Status

Finally the day of love is here! Valentine's Day is celebrated after the week-long celebration of every step of love from propose day, kiss day, hug day, chocolate day and others. There are many stories about why this day is celebrated and about its origin. Some folklores claim that the day is celebrated because back in the day, the feast of Lupercalia from February 13 to February 15 and a matchmaking lottery was also held. In this, men and women were picked and paired up who professed their love to each other during the festival. This sometimes also culminated in a marriage. Later, Lupercalia was replaced by St Valentine's Day.

On Valentine's Day, lovers come together to strengthen their bond and promise to give each other comfort, care and happiness for the rest of their lives. Check out these ideas, some love quotes, some images and pictures that would help you plan for your day of love! All the best and Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

Valentine's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to be thinking about something else. Happy Valentine's Day 2021! Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another. Happy Valentine's Day 2021! The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along. Happy Valentine's Day 2021! I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about. It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion! What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day! With love, respect and devotion I will love you till the end of time my dear husband. May this valentine help our love grow stronger. You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for us. Happy Valentine's Day, my love! I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.

Valentine's Day 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

