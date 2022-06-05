World Environment Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to share

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Environment Day 2022 is falling on June 5

June 5 marks World Environment Day and it is the time we pledge to give back to nature in all possible ways. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974. The theme for this year’s celebration of World Environment Day is Only One Earth. The occasion calls for transformative changes to policies to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature. On this occasion, remind those close to you to do their bit for the environment by adopting greener and cleaner ways to live their lives.

World Environment Day 2022: Quotes Wishes and WhatsApp Greetings

“The Earth is what we all have in common.”

—Wendell Berry

“Time spent among trees is never time wasted.”

—Anonymous

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”

—Thomas Fuller

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

—Margaret Mead

“The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.”

—Lady Bird Johnson

