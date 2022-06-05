World Environment Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. It is the United Nations' flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. This day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974.

World Environment Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s celebration of World Environment Day is 'Only One Earth.' It calls for transformative changes to policies to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

World Environment Day 2022: History

The global event, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), was first observed on June 5, 1973. It was first observed in 1974 in the United States with the theme 'Only One Earth'. This year, World Environment Day will take place in Sweden and marks the 50th anniversary of the UN conference in 1972, referred to as Stockholm+50.

As per the United Nations, "The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment."

World Environment Day 2022: Significance and celebration

World Environment Day urges all of us to protect our natural surroundings. With millions of people from over 150 nations taking part, in boosting environmental awareness and celebrating environmental action. The day aims to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted as we all need to protect our mother earth.