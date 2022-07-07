World Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses, HD Images and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Chocolate Day

If you are one of those who cannot imagine your life without chocolate, then it's your favourite day today. Celebrated on July 7 every year, World Chocolate Day marks the introduction of chocolate in Europe in the year 1550. People celebrate this day by gifting this perfect mood enhancer to their family, friends, and family. But, do you know, this day is celebrated on different days in different countries. Ghana, which the second-largest producer of Cocoa celebrates it on February 14 while in the US, October 28 is marked for chocolate day. The perfect sweet dish not only makes your mood happy but also has health benefits attached to it.

The day was however first introduced in Europe in the 1950s and started being celebrated every year. In case you haven't prepared for the same, here are wishes, quotes, messages, and statuses that you can forward to your family, friends and relatives.

World Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes and Quotes

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Chocolate Day 2022.

Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy chocolate day!

"A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness."

Love Is Like A Chewing Gum, It Tastes Only In The Beginning! But Friendship Is Like Chocolate, It Tastes Till It Ends! Happy Chocolate Day!!

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Anyone Can Catch One's Eye.. But It Takes A Special Someone, To Capture Your Heart And Soul And For Me That Special Someone Is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!!

Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day!

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt"- Charles M. Schulz

World Chocolate Day 2022: HD Images and Post