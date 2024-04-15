When is Ram Navami 2024? Date, history, puja timings, rituals, celebrations and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, puja timings, rituals, celebrations and more about Ram Navami 2024.

India is a land of diverse cultures and festivals, and one of the most celebrated festivals is Ram Navami. It is an auspicious day that marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Every year, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by millions of Hindus all over the world. As we look forward to the year 2024, let us delve into the significance and celebrations of Ram Navami.

When is Ram Navami 2024?

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17.

History and Significance of Ram Navami:

Ram Navami has its roots in the epic tale of Ramayana, which chronicles the life of Lord Ram. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya. He was the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, who took human form to rid the world of evil and establish dharma.

The birth of Lord Ram was not a typical one. King Dasharatha had three wives and was unable to have children for a long time. But after performing a yagna (sacrificial ritual) as advised by his guru, Sage Vashishtha, his first wife Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Ram. Hence, this day is also known as Chaitra Sukladi or Chaitra Navratri.

The story of Lord Ram's birth and his journey through life teaches us valuable lessons about dharma, righteousness, and devotion. His teachings and actions have inspired people for generations and continue to do so even today.

Puja Timings and Rituals:

Ram Navami is celebrated with great fervour in different parts of India and even in countries with a significant Hindu population. The celebrations begin with devotees taking a holy dip in a nearby river or lake early in the morning. This ritual is known as 'Ram Navami Snan' and is believed to cleanse one's soul and bring prosperity.

Next, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Ram, such as the famous Ayodhya temple or the Rama Janmabhoomi temple, where the deity is bathed and adorned with new clothes and jewellery. They also offer fruits, flowers, and sweets as offerings to seek his blessings.

One of the main rituals of Ram Navami is the recitation of the Ramayana. Devotees gather in temples or homes to listen to the epic tale of Lord Ram's life and his victory over evil. Some also perform a "Rama Taraka Yagna" which involves chanting the name of Lord Ram for nine days leading up to Ram Navami.

Another important ritual is the 'Ram Darbar,' where idols of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman, and devotee Hanuman are placed together on a beautifully decorated throne or chariot. This signifies the unity and strength of the divine family.

On April 17, the Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 11:03 am to 01:38 pm, total duration is 02 hours 35 minutes.

Celebrations:

Ram Navami is a festival that is celebrated with much pomp and show in India. The streets are adorned with colourful decorations, and processions are taken out with people singing devotional songs and dancing in joy.

In some parts of India, especially in Ayodhya, a grand procession called 'Rathyatra' is taken out where people carry idols of Lord Ram on beautifully decorated chariots. This procession symbolizes the king's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as described in the Ramayana.

In states like West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, Ram Navami is celebrated as the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. On this day, people perform the 'Satyanarayan Puja' and also organise community feasts called 'bhandaras' to distribute delicious food to the poor and needy.

