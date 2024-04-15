Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Who is Maa Kalratri? Know date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Who is Maa Kalratri?

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, reaches its seventh day with reverence for Maa Kalratri. This day holds immense significance as devotees pay homage to the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga, known for her ability to destroy ignorance and darkness. Through prayers, rituals, and devotion, they seek her blessings for inner strength, fearlessness, and protection. May this auspicious day bring prosperity, joy, and spiritual enlightenment to all who celebrate the divine essence of Maa Kalratri. Here are the details of Chaitra Navratri Day 7, focusing on Maa Kalratri, her puja rituals, auspicious timings, significance, and more.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Who is Maa Kalratri?

Maa Kalratri is one of Maa Durga's nine avatars who are worshipped on Day 7, or Saptami tithi, of Chaitra Navratri. Maa Kalratri is the deadliest manifestation of Goddess Parvati. Saturn is said to be ruled by the Goddess. She has a dark complexion, rides a donkey, and is represented with four hands: right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudra, and left hands wielding a sword and a lethal iron hook.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Date

Chaitra Navratri Day 7 typically falls in March or April, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 15, Monday, according to Drik Panchang. Devotees observe special rituals and prayers during this day to invoke the blessings of Maa Kalratri.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timings for performing the puja on Chaitra Navratri Day 7 may vary depending on the regional traditions and astrological calculations. Cheque out puja timings and shubh muhurat on this day below:

Saptami Tithi starts: 11:44 am on April 14

Saptami Tithi ends: 12:11 pm on April 15

Brahma Muhurat: 4:26 am to 5:11 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

Vijay Muhurat: 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Puja Rituals

The puja rituals on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri are performed with great devotion and fervour. Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and prepare for the worship of Maa Kalratri. The puja area is decorated with flowers, diyas (earthen lamps), and other traditional items. The idol or image of Maa Kalratri is adorned with red-coloured attire and ornaments, symbolising her fierce and protective nature. Devotees offer fruits, flowers, sweets, and other traditional delicacies to the Goddess. Special mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Kalratri are chanted throughout the day to seek her blessings for strength, courage, and protection.

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Significance

Maa Kalratri, the seventh form of Goddess Durga, is revered for her fearsome appearance and her relentless pursuit of truth and righteousness. She is depicted with a dark complexion, wild hair, and a fierce demeanour, symbolising the destruction of ignorance and evil forces. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Kalratri on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri helps in overcoming obstacles, dispelling fear, and gaining inner strength. Her blessings are sought for protection from harm and the courage to face life's challenges with resilience and determination.

