Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani?

As the vibrant festival of Chaitra Navratri unfolds its divine splendour, each day is adorned with spiritual significance and devoted worship. Day 6 of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Katyayani, brings forth a profound sense of devotion and reverence among devotees. Through fervent prayers, rituals, and unwavering devotion, they invoke the presence of the warrior goddess, embodying her virtues of strength, courage, and divine grace. May this auspicious day bring prosperity, joy, and spiritual enlightenment to all who celebrate the divine essence of Maa Katyayani. Here are the date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, and more for day 6 of Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is revered as the sixth manifestation of Goddess Durga, embodying courage, strength, and divine grace. According to Hindu mythology, she is depicted as a warrior goddess, adorned with divine weapons and riding a majestic lion. The name Katyayani is derived from the sage Katyayan, who earnestly worshipped her with devotion, leading to her manifestation to annihilate the demon Mahishasura.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Date

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour, occurs in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. This year, the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri falls on Sunday, April 14. Devotees eagerly await this day to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Maa Katyayani.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Puja Rituals

Devotees observe elaborate rituals and ceremonies on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri to honour Maa Katyayani. The day begins with devotees waking up early, cleansing themselves, and adorning traditional attire. They create a sacred space adorned with flowers and offer prayers to the goddess, chanting sacred mantras and hymns. Special offerings such as red flowers, vermilion, sweets, and fruits are made to please Maa Katyayani. Some devotees also observe fasts on this day as a symbol of devotion and penance.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for performing the puja and rituals varies each year and is determined based on the lunar calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 4:40 am and ends at 5:26 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:58 am and end at 12:47 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 2:25 pm and end at 5:15 pm. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 6:13 am on April 14 to 1:35 am on April 15.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Significance

Chaitra Navratri, particularly the sixth day dedicated to Maa Katyayani, holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Katyayani brings blessings of courage, protection, and victory over obstacles. It is also believed to bestow marital bliss and harmony, making it an auspicious time for those seeking marital happiness.

ALSO READ: Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Assamese New Year