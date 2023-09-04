Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 places to visit in Mumbai for Dahi Handi celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Janmashtami 2023

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is a significant and joyous occasion, particularly in Mumbai, where grand celebrations take place. One of the most iconic aspects of Janmashtami in Mumbai is the Dahi-Handi festival. During this, participants form human pyramids to reach and break a pot (handi) filled with curd (dahi) that is suspended high above the ground. This tradition commemorates Lord Krishna's love for butter and his mischievous attempts to steal it as a child.

If you're in Mumbai and want to witness the excitement of Dahi-Handi celebrations during Janmashtami in 2023, here are five top locations where you can experience the grandeur:

Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal, King's Circle: This is one of the most famous and oldest Dahi-Handi events in Mumbai. It attracts a large crowd and is known for its competitive spirit and enthusiasm. Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug: The Lalbaug area is renowned for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations. Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal hosts a lively Dahi-Handi event that is a must-see for visitors. Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel: Located in the heart of Mumbai, this mandal hosts an extravagant Dahi-Handi celebration with massive crowds, foot-tapping music, and spirited participants. Shri Krishna Janmashtami Utsav Mandal, Ghatkopar: Ghatkopar is another hub of Janmashtami festivities. This Mandal is known for its unique themes and artistic handi decorations. Mumbai's Streets and Local Mandals: In addition to these specific locations, you can explore the streets of Mumbai, especially in neighborhoods with a significant Maharashtrian population, to find local Dahi-Handi events and processions. Many communities organize their own celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

These places offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Janmashtami and the enthusiasm with which Mumbaikars celebrate it. Remember to arrive early, as the Dahi-Handi celebrations can get crowded, and it's advisable to check the event timings in advance. Enjoy the festive spirit and witness the excitement of Dahi-Handi breaking during Janmashtami in Mumbai.

