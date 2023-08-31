Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and other details of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck. Every year millions of people in India and around the world observe this auspicious festival with devotion and enthusiasm. It's a 10-day celebration that culminates with Lord Ganesha's Visarjan or immersion in water. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 19 to September 29, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Muhurat or Shubh Lagna for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will start at 12:39 p.m. on September 18 and end at 1:43 p.m. on September 19. However, on September 19, during the Madhyahna Muhurat from 11:01 a.m. to 1:28 p.m., the installation of Lord Ganesha's idol will be considered auspicious.

History of Ganesh Chaturthi

It is believed that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has been originated in Maharashtra in the 12th century by the Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj to promote Hindu culture and to unite his people. Initially, the joyous festival was celebrated only in Maharashtra but now it is being celebrated all across the country and the world.

Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

During this festive occasion, devotees of Lord Ganesha come together to worship him in his clay idol form with great devotion. There are various rituals and Puja Vidhis that are observed when performing the puja.

The first ritual is to install the idol of Lord Ganesha in the home or a temporary mandap. The idol should be washed in holy water and Ganges water. Then, the idol should be decorated with flowers and other auspicious items like Durva grass, unbroken rice grains, vermilion, sandalwood paste, etc.

Following this, devotees should begin with a Ganapati Sankalpa (a sacred invocation) before performing the Aarti (a ritual offering of light and incense). After this, devotees can offer various puja items like fruits, flowers, sweet prasadam (food offered to Lord Ganesha), and even coconuts as tributes to Lord Ganesha.

Once these rituals are completed, the devotees should recite sacred mantras such as “Om Gam Ganapati Namaha” or “Om Shri Ganeshaya Namaha”. Other mantras such as “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” can also be chanted during this time.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

As part of the Puja Vidhi, devotees should offer modakas (sweet dumplings) as prasadam to Lord Ganesha and then distribute it among all present. In addition to modakas, other prasadams such as laddus (sweet balls), pedas (flattened balls), halwa (semolina pudding), and other sweets may also be offered to Lord Ganesha.

At the end of the Puja Vidhi, the devotees should perform aarti with camphor and then partake in an arati procession to immerse the idol in water. After this ritual is completed, everyone can enjoy festive food and celebrate this joyous occasion by singing bhajans or devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Read More Lifestyle News