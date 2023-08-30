Is Janmashtami 2023 on September 6 or 7? Know the exact date, shubh muhurat and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the exact date of Janmashtami 2023.

Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals that commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India and in countries where Hindus have a sizable population.

It is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, which is known as Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami. On this day, devotees fast and perform worship rituals to seek blessings from Lord Krishna.

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2023?

As per Drik Panchang, this year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on consecutive days because Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra will fall during the night on Janmashtami.

Ashtami Tithi: Will start at 3:37 pm (September 6)

Ashtami Tithi: Will end at 4:14 pm (September 7)

Rohini Nakshatra: Will start at 9:20 am (September 6)

Rohini Nakshatra: Will end at 10:25 am (September 7)

Thus, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 while Dahi Handi will be celebrated on September 7.

Janmashtami Shubh Muhurat

Nishita Puja: It will start from 11:57 pm and will continue till 12:42 am on September 7.

Auspicious time for Janmashtami will start at 11:57 pm.

Laddu Gopal's birth anniversary will be till 12.42 midnight.

Parana time: It will be at 4:14 pm on September 7.

On the day of Janmashtami, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath with special herbs like Tulsi leaves and sandalwood powder. They then offer special prayers to Lord Krishna and observe fast throughout the day. After sunset, devotees go to temples to offer their prayers and participate in religious processions. People also perform special activities like singing devotional songs, enacting plays from the life of Lord Krishna, and playing dahi-handi (breaking clay pots filled with curd).

The festival of Janmashtami culminates at midnight with the puja (worship) of Lord Krishna's idol or picture. Special prayers are offered on this day along with offerings like fruits, flowers, incense sticks, camphor, coconuts, etc. After the puja ends, people break their fasts with some sweet dishes like pedas and laddoos.

Janmashtami is a special festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna who taught us the path of Dharma (righteousness) and Bhakti (devotion). On this day, devotees pray for happiness, prosperity and good health and seek blessings from Lord Krishna for themselves and their families.

