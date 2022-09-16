Ganesh Chaturthi: Photographer Bharat Prajapat on collaborating with Pune’s Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Photographer Bharat Prajapat

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with pomp and exuberance across India this year. With the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its dark shadow over the festivities, the pandals were flocked with devotees in every nuke and corner of the country. We all are aware of how the pandemic brought constraints to the celebration in the last two years. Welcoming Lord Ganesha's idols was a true celebration for everyone, especially the people of Maharashtra.

With dhol-tasha across the state, there were an array of events in every part of the country this year. Pune, being one of the celebrated places for the festival saw elaborate celebrations, immersions and processions. Making Ganeshotsav a memorable experience for everyone, ace photographer Bharat Prajapat captured and documented memories of devotees in Pune. Prajapat’s company ‘Clickography’ joined hands with the well-known Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak in Pune to shoot a one-of-a-kind film of the celebration.

Bharat always had in his mind to collaborate with Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak. And this year, he got to work on one of his dream projects. The Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak is a community formed by creative professionals of the Marathi film industry. Celebrities like Shruti Marathe, Aastad Kale, Saurabh Gokhale, Siddharth Jadhav, Aarti Pathak and Tejaswini Pandit among others made Ganesh Chaturthi a memorable festival this year.

“It was an emotional moment to see people gather and celebrate the festival this year. Devotees not only prayed to Bappa but also danced and enjoyed every bit of celebration after a gap of two years. I am overwhelmed and blessed beyond words to get an opportunity to shoot a film filled with different emotions of joy”, said Bharat. He furthermore stated that the Ganeshotsav event turned out to be a huge success with people visiting Pune from different parts of the country to witness the festivities.

Calling the Ganeshotsav event sheer magic, Bharat Prajapat is looking forward to capturing and documenting several other events during other Indian festivals. Much before ‘Clickography’ was born, Bharat worked as a freelance photographer where he documented travel stories and vlogs. As of today, he is one of the most loved photographers with a specialisation in pre-wedding, wedding and couple photography. No wonder, his work has made him one of the best names in the industry, and he is widely known as ‘Sudh Budh Wale Bhaiya’ on the web space.

