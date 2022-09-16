Coffee mask for hair: Try this DIY treatment to boost hair growth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CAFFEBIRRAIO Coffee for haircare

Yes, you read it right. Using coffee for hair can promote faster hair growth, make your hair strong, and give them some shine. The skin benefits of coffee have been long documented but who would have thought that it can be beneficial to your hair too? So let's try out a DIY mask for hair that is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients.

The hormone DHT or dihydrotestosterone in the body weakens hair follicles, causing a decline in hair production which then leads to hair loss. However, according to the American National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), coffee directly activates cells in hair follicles by releasing ATP. ATP is a molecule that carries energies between cells. It can also combat DHT, thus reducing hair fall and making your hair stronger.

Coffee encourages hair growth and fights hair fall, it also enhances the hair texture. When applied to the scalp, coffee improves blood circulation. This helps to transfer nutrients to the hair roots. Using coffee helps in detoxifying the scalp, allowing you to deal with dandruff.

Let's see how this DIY coffee mask is prepared

Step 1: Shampoo your hair like you normally would.

Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons of brewed coffee to a bowl. Now add 4 cups of boiled water (at room temperature) to it. Mix well. For extra conditioning, you can add an egg yolk. This is optional.

Step 3: Pour the coffee on your scalp and thoroughly massage it in. Using your fingers, run the mixture through the strands as well.

Step 4: Wrap your hair with a towel and leave it on for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and you’re done.

What precautions do you need to take before coffee application?

1. The coffee must be completely cooled before you apply it to your hair.

2. Try to use unflavoured coffee for hair purposes. If the coffee has other added substances, it may not be very effective.

Pro Tip: This mask can also help in darkening your grey hair

