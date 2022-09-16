Friday, September 16, 2022
     
  Coffee mask for hair: Try this DIY treatment to boost hair growth

Coffee mask for hair! Yes, you read it right, coffee can boost your hair growth. This coffee mask can make your hair grow faster and gives you your shiny locks back. Let's find out how.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2022 11:15 IST
Health benefits of coffee
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CAFFEBIRRAIO Coffee for haircare

Yes, you read it right. Using coffee for hair can promote faster hair growth, make your hair strong, and give them some shine. The skin benefits of coffee have been long documented but who would have thought that it can be beneficial to your hair too? So let's try out a DIY mask for hair that is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients.

The hormone DHT or dihydrotestosterone in the body weakens hair follicles, causing a decline in hair production which then leads to hair loss. However, according to the American National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), coffee directly activates cells in hair follicles by releasing ATP. ATP is a molecule that carries energies between cells. It can also combat DHT, thus reducing hair fall and making your hair stronger. 

India Tv - Health benefits of coffee

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@COFFEE_DIRECT.CO.UKCoffee for haircare

Coffee encourages hair growth and fights hair fall, it also enhances the hair texture. When applied to the scalp, coffee improves blood circulation. This helps to transfer nutrients to the hair roots. Using coffee helps in detoxifying the scalp, allowing you to deal with dandruff.

Let's see how this DIY coffee mask is prepared

Step 1: Shampoo your hair like you normally would. 

Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons of brewed coffee to a bowl. Now add  4 cups of boiled water (at room temperature) to it. Mix well. For extra conditioning, you can add an egg yolk. This is optional. 

Step 3: Pour the coffee on your scalp and thoroughly massage it in. Using your fingers, run the mixture through the strands as well. 

Step 4: Wrap your hair with a towel and leave it on for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and you’re done. 

India Tv - Health benefits of coffee

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_NOY.COFFEE_Coffee for haircare
What precautions do you need to take before coffee application?

1. The coffee must be completely cooled before you apply it to your hair.

2. Try to use unflavoured coffee for hair purposes. If the coffee has other added substances, it may not be very effective.

Pro Tip: This mask can also help in darkening your grey hair

 

Disclaimer: This article is based on general public information. India TV does not confirm its veracity. It is advised to consult an expert from the relevant field to seek help.

