Diwali 2022 Gifting Guide: Personalized hampers to outfits, give the gift of love

Diwali 2022 Gifting Guide: Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture. It is also probably the favourite and most celebrated Indian festival even by non-Indians worldwide. The beautiful festival of light celebrates new beginnings (also known as the Hindu New year) and the triumph of good over evil. The auspicious occasion of Diwali is an excellent instance when you need some excellent gift ideas. Diwali gifts could be tricky. You want to make sure that you give them a meaningful and memorable gift.

The ideal gifts during this festive season are those that express your love for your close friends and family and mirror your unique bond with them. So, this Diwali, take your gifting game up a notch with these thoughtful ideas-

Personalized Gifts

Image Source : FERNS N PETALSFerns N Petals Personalised gift set

Nothing says you love them like a personalised gift. Giving a touch of yourself to the item you are giving to your loved ones always leaves a smile on their faces. There is no denying that Ferns N Petals are the first choice to pick some unique personalised gifts. We suggest the Personalised Gift Set containing one coffee mug, a designer notebook with the name customised and a pen. The gift set is unique, classy and useful to every working individual. It will only add cheerfulness to the Diwali celebrations.

Handbags

Image Source : LAVIELavie Handbag

A handbag is never a wrong choice when you are planning to make any woman happy on Diwali. There is no woman who has ever said that she has enough handbags. This Lavie dazzle frame clutch is sturdy, versatile and spacious enough for any evening party. This gorgeous hand-held bag is sure to add an oomph to the festive attire.

It has a top snap closure with large stud detailing. It has 2 spacious main compartments divided by a centre zip pocket. The bag is quite sturdy and helps in keeping your essentials like lipstick, keys, pocket perfume, etc in an organized fashion. This clutch has a well-stitched inner lining for accessibility and it comes with a sturdy handle for a comfortable carry and a chic look for all your festivities.

Because, Chai...

Image Source : ISVARA Isvara Goddess Lakshmi Diwali Gift Set

What better way to pay an ode to Goddess Lakshmi, the symbol of Wealth & good fortune, than gifting this aesthetically pleasing gift set that celebrates love, happiness and prosperity? This Goddess Lakshmi Diwali Gift Set by Isvara is contemporary without leaving the traditional elements. The gift set includes Kāṃsya bronze tea strainer, Iśvara forest honey, Floral petite candles, Sheesham wood teaspoon and a keepsake gift box.

Sharara Suit Set

Image Source : RANGRITIRangriti Sharara Suit Set

Sharara suits have been ruling the trends lately. So the festive season cannot end without flaunting the pink georgette sharara suit set from Rangriti. It makes for the perfect outfit for Diwali as it is comfortable yet chic. It includes a Kurta, Sharara Bottom and Dupatta.

Happy Diwali 2022!

