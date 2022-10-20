Diwali 2022 Safety Tips: Dos & Don'ts while bursting crackers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BHUPEN232 Representative image

Diwali 2022 Safety Tips: Diwali is the festival of lights. A day synonymous with twinkling decorative lights, gleaming diyas and firecrackers. Last being the favourite of most kids. While the Diwali festival definitely is a big celebration, it's extremely important to be safe on this day. A number of cases of medical emergencies are recorded on the day of Diwali due to carelessness.

A majority of firework-related eye injuries can leave a person permanently blind because of persistent visual loss. Continuous smoke from cracker explosions might irritate the eyes or make them water. Avoid bottle rockets, which are regarded as the riskiest cracker variety, keep a safe distance from burning crackers, wear safety goggles, and refrain from wearing contact lenses while breaking crackers. When an eye injury occurs, do not touch it; if a piece of debris is lodged in the eye, do not remove it; instead, keep your eyes closed and visit an eye doctor; if a chemical enters the eyes, immediately irrigate them for 30 minutes, and then seek immediate medical attention.

Dos & Don'ts while bursting crackers

Dos:

Ensure to buy Fireworks from a licensed dealer

Keep a bucket of sand or fire extinguisher handy.

Ensure there are no inflammable and combustible materials around fire cracking area.

Follow all safety precautions issued with the fireworks.

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water

Ensure to burst crackers in safe areas that is not crowded

Dont's

Don't let children play alone with fire crackers

Don't wear synthetic clothes or loose garments; thick cotton clothes are ideal

Don't apply cream or oil in the affected area, in case of an eye injury, consult an ophthalmologist immediately

Don't light crackers while holding them in your hand; it should always be lighted in open grounds pointing straight up.

Don't keep the fire crackers near burning diyas or agarbhattis

Each person must take care and caution when celebrating the holiday because injuries from fireworks can also happen to innocent onlookers. Let's promote happiness and joy this Diwali while putting the safety of your loved ones first.

-- with IANS inputs

