December Festivals Calendar 2023: Full list of major Hindu festivities this month

As we gear up to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, let us not forget to embrace the richness of our cultural diversity by also celebrating the other festivals that make up the December Hindu Festivals Calendar 2023.

As we inch closer to the end of another year, the month of December is a time for celebration and joy for people all over the world. In the Hindu calendar, this month is filled with a plethora of festivals that hold immense cultural and religious significance. While Christmas and New Year are widely celebrated by people of different faiths, several other festivals are celebrated by Hindus in this month. 

Let's take a look at the December Hindu Festivals Calendar 2023, according to Drik Panchang:

Festivals Date
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti December 4
Kalashtami December 4
Utpanna Ekadashi December 8
Vivah Panchami December 16
Telugu Naag Panchami December 16
Dhanu Sankranti December 16
Champa Shashti December 17
The shortest day of the year December 22
Gita Jayanti  December 22
Vaikuntha Ekadashi December 22
Mokshada Ekadashi December 22
Matsya Dwadashi December 23
Rohini Fast December 25
Dattatreya Jayanti December 26
Annapurna Jayanti December 26
Margashirsha Purnima December 26
Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi December 30

Apart from these festivals, some other major festivals are celebrated with great fervour in different parts of India during this month.

Goa Liberation Day (December 19, 2023)

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated to mark the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961. The day is observed as a state holiday and is celebrated with parades, cultural programs, and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Christmas (December 25, 2023)

Although Christmas is primarily a Christian festival, it is celebrated by people of all faiths in India. The streets are adorned with colourful lights and decorations, and people exchange gifts and greetings with loved ones. Churches hold special masses and carol-singing events to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

New Year (December 31, 2023)

The last day of December marks the end of another year and the beginning of a new one. People bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with grand celebrations, parties, and fireworks. It is a time to reflect on the past year and make resolutions for the upcoming one.

