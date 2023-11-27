Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kartik Purnima: Importance of Ganga Snan on this day

Today is the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, Nakshatra Krittika, and Dishasul Purva. Today is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his devotees take this day to worship him and observe fast according to various rituals. Besides, Gurunanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima are also being celebrated today. The person who takes a bath in the river Ganga in Banaras on the day of Kartik Purnima gets inexhaustible virtue. It is believed that on the day of Kartik Purnima, one gets virtue by donating after taking a bath in the holy river and ghats. Mother Lakshmi and Moon are also worshiped on this occasion.

Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Shubh Muhurat

On Kartik Purnima, bathing in Ganga can be done on 27th November from 3:53 pm on 26th November to 2:45 pm on 27th November. Talking about the most auspicious time, the time from 05:05 am to 05:58 am on 27th November is best for taking a bath in Ganga.

Importance of Kartik Purnima and Ganga Snan

It is mentioned in the scriptures that Lord Vishnu himself told Lord Brahma, Brahmaji told Narada Muni and Naradji told Maharaj Prithu the greatness of the month of Kartik. Trayodashi, Chaturdashi, and Purnima of this month have been called Ati Pushkarini by the Puranas. According to Skanda Purana, the person who takes a bath every day in the month of Kartik, even if he takes a bath before sunrise only on these three dates, gets full results. In the scriptures, the great importance of taking a bath in the Ganga on the day of Kartik Purnima has been mentioned. It is believed that bathing in Ganga on this day gives the results of bathing in Ganga throughout the year. On this day, taking a bath in holy rivers and holy places including Ganga brings special virtue and destroys sins.

