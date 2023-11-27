Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Know about the importance of Prakash Parv

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a very popular festival for the people of the Sikh religion, which is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Saheb is considered the first Guru of the Sikhs. This year the 554th anniversary of Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated as Prakash Parv. On this day people go to Gurudwara and pay obeisance and recite Guru Granth Sahib. Also, on this special day, special programs of bhajan and kirtan are also organised in the Gurudwara. Langar is also served to the devotees by the volunteers. Let us know all the important things related to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Who is Guru Nanak?

Nanak ji was born in 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima in Talwandi, Punjab. This place is now in Pakistan. This place is also called Nankana Sahib. His father's name was Kalyan Chand and his mother's name was Tripta. 16-year-old Nanak ji started working under Daulat Khan Lodi. After this, on 24 September 1487, he got married to Mata Sulakkani. Nanak was the founder of Sikhism. 974 hymns have been contributed by Guru Nanak Ji. People of Sikh religion celebrate the birth anniversary of their Guru on the day of Kartik Purnima.

Prakash Parv on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023

Guru Nanak dedicated his entire life to the work of social reform. He took special steps to remove caste and class discrimination and worked to bind people in the unity of humanity and honesty. For this, he gave many sermons. Nanak Saheb has spread the light of knowledge for social reform. This is the reason why his birth anniversary is also celebrated as Prakash Parv.

Guru Nanak Guru Vani

Ek onkar satnam kartapurakh

Nirmoh nirvair akaal murat

Ajuni sabham

Guru parsad jap aad sach jugaad sach

Hai bhi sach nanak hose bhi sach

Soche soch na ho wai

Jo sochi lakh waar

Chhupe chhup na howai

Je laai har lakhtaar

Ukhiya pukh na utari

Je banna puriya paar

Sahasyanpa lakh woh hai

Ta ek na chale naal

Ke ve sach yaara hoi ae

Ke ve kude tutte paal

Hukum rajai chalna nanak likheya naal

