Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Know about the importance of Prakash Parv

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a very popular festival for the people of the Sikh religion, which is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima. Guru Nanak Saheb is considered the first Guru of the Sikhs. This year the 554th anniversary of Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated as Prakash Parv. On this day people go to Gurudwara and pay obeisance and recite Guru Granth Sahib. Also, on this special day, special programs of bhajan and kirtan are also organised in the Gurudwara. Langar is also served to the devotees by the volunteers. Let us know all the important things related to Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Who is Guru Nanak?
Nanak ji was born in 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima in Talwandi, Punjab. This place is now in Pakistan. This place is also called Nankana Sahib. His father's name was Kalyan Chand and his mother's name was Tripta. 16-year-old Nanak ji started working under Daulat Khan Lodi. After this, on 24 September 1487, he got married to Mata Sulakkani. Nanak was the founder of Sikhism. 974 hymns have been contributed by Guru Nanak Ji. People of Sikh religion celebrate the birth anniversary of their Guru on the day of Kartik Purnima.
Prakash Parv on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023
Guru Nanak dedicated his entire life to the work of social reform. He took special steps to remove caste and class discrimination and worked to bind people in the unity of humanity and honesty. For this, he gave many sermons. Nanak Saheb has spread the light of knowledge for social reform. This is the reason why his birth anniversary is also celebrated as Prakash Parv.
Guru Nanak Guru Vani
Ek onkar satnam kartapurakh
Nirmoh nirvair akaal murat
Ajuni sabham
Guru parsad jap aad sach jugaad sach
Hai bhi sach nanak hose bhi sach
Soche soch na ho wai
Jo sochi lakh waar
Chhupe chhup na howai
Je laai har lakhtaar
Ukhiya pukh na utari
Je banna puriya paar
Sahasyanpa lakh woh hai
Ta ek na chale naal
Ke ve sach yaara hoi ae
Ke ve kude tutte paal
Hukum rajai chalna nanak likheya naal