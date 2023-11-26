Constitution Day 2023: Why do we celebrate Samvidhan Diwas?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Why do we celebrate Samvidhan Diwas?

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26 November in our beloved country India. The decision to celebrate Constitution Day was taken to pay tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. On this day, programs, speeches, quizzes, etc. are organized in government offices, schools, and colleges. The Constitution of our country contains many principles based on which fundamental political principles, procedures, rights, guidelines, laws, etc. have been decided for the government and citizens of the country. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. The tradition of celebrating Constitution Day was started in the year 2015.

Why is Constitution Day celebrated?

As we know, Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26 January. After the Constitution was adopted on 26 November 1949, it took a few months to be implemented in the country. The Constitution was fully implemented on 26 January 1950. Therefore, this day is celebrated with great pomp across the country as Republic Day.

Constitution Day is celebrated to make the people of the country aware of the Constitution. It was decided to celebrate Constitution Day so that every citizen of the country becomes aware of the constitutional values. On the same day, the country accepted the Constitution, due to which the Ministry of Social Justice decided on 19 November 2015 that the country would celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day.

Also Read: Chhurpi to Kalari: Know about 5 types of cheese found in India

Importance of Constitution Day

The decision to celebrate Constitution Day was taken to pay tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution of India contains many principles, based on which the fundamental, political principles, procedures, rights, guidelines, laws, etc. have been decided for the government and citizens of the country.

Read More Lifestyle News