Chhurpi to Kalari: Know about 5 types of cheese found in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 types of Indian cheese

Studies have proven that cheese can be just as addictive as crack. The Cheeseheads can't last a week without some help. Most will pick up their loot from deli counters that sell farang cheese, or stock their cheese larder on trips abroad. But very few people know that in India you get the best handmade cheese. The land where cheese always meant paneer has, over the years, developed a homemade range that is to die for. Here are some Indian cheese varieties that you should choose while traveling across the country.

Also Read: Soya to Jackfruit: 5 Food items that taste exactly like meat

Bandel Cheese: A recent campaign by Chef Ranveer Brar and others demanding a GI tag for Bandel Cheese has brought these small-piece discs into the spotlight. The cheese is named after the town of Bandel in West Bengal, which was once a Portuguese territory. Available in Kolkata in the form of small dumpling-sized balls, Bandel has a dry texture and smoky flavour. It is soaked overnight to soften it before use, added to salads, sprinkled on crackers, or sometimes, like feta, eaten in secret on its own. Many restaurants in Kolkata have included paneer in their menus. Kalimpong: This sweet yet spicy Gouda is made in the Kalimpong hills of West Bengal. It was started by a parish priest of Sikkim. Now, we hear that Amul has taken over (if you've seen Amul Gouda Balls in your supermarket, that's Kalimpong Cheese). You can still find huge cheese wheels of 12 kg and 1 kg (sourced from small Kalimpong dairies) at the famous J Johnson's store in New Market, Kolkata. Chhurpi: Chhurpi is a traditional mountain cheese made from yak (and cow) milk. It can be found in some parts of the Himalayan region. We bought several varieties (fresh and dried) from the organic market in Gangtok, Sikkim. Kalari: Kalari or Mash Craze is a local cheese often called the mozzarella of Kashmir. Cultivated by the nomadic Gujjar tribe of Jammu and Kashmir, Kalari is basically a dense round disk of cheese (also known as milk chapatti) and is often deep-fried and consumed with salt and chili powder. This fully vegan cheese is being made in Kashmir by Chris Zandi through his artisan cheese brand Himalayan Cheese with fair trade values by Dutch and local traditions. You can order it on their website from any corner of India. You can order their cheese online, but they require a minimum order value. Some stores in some metro cities also stock their range. Vallambrosa: This cheese is made by the monks of the Vallombrosan Benedictine Congregation in Bengaluru. The city's lush green K.R. Head to the Puram area and you'll find their church-run store selling handmade Italian cheeses like mozzarella, burrata, mascarpone, and pecorino. The name refers to the order's founding monastery in Italy. The cheese unit was started by Father KL Michael, a priest who learned the skill of cheese-making during his studies in Italy.

Read More Lifestyle News