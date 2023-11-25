Soya to Jackfruit: 5 Food items that taste exactly like meat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Food items that taste exactly like meat

The trend of eating meat has been going on for a long time. The fact that meat is beneficial for health has also been confirmed in many researches. It is believed that most protein is found in meat. Recently, a lot of campaigns have been run regarding Animal Abuse due to which the number of non-vegetarian people is continuously decreasing. Proteins play an important role in the formation and development of bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin. If there is protein deficiency in the body, it starts causing many health problems. Hence, here is a list of foods that not only taste like meat but also have the same nutrients.

Jackfruit is a good alternative to meat. Jackfruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. A 2.6-gram serving of jackfruit also contains more protein than most fruits. Mushrooms: If you want to get the protein and other nutrients it provides without eating meat, then mushrooms are a great option. A 1-cup serving of mushrooms contains 3 grams of protein. Additionally, the mushroom is low in calories and rich in fiber and antioxidants. Soya is another food that tastes like meat and works as a replacement for dairy. Soy is a high protein source. Additionally, it contains all the essential amino acids, which our body cannot produce on its own and hence need to be obtained through diet. Chickpeas are a good source of protein for vegetarians. Along with this, magnesium, fiber, and iron are also present in good quantities in chickpeas. Tofu: An excellent substitute for pork, beef, and even chicken, tofu is another great example of food tasting like meat. It is made from soymilk curds pressed into blocks. It comes in various textures, from very soft to extra-firm, and smoked varieties are also available.

