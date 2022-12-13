Aryan Khan launches liquor brand days after announcing directorial debut | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ___ARYAN___ Aryan Khan will be launching a premium vodka brand in India

Aryan Khan has announced his first business partnership and will launch the brand D’YAVOL in India. For this venture, Aryan has partnered with the world's largest brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev and will launch a premium vodka brand in the country. This announcement comes days after Shah Rukh Khan's son announced his directorial debut with an untitled web series, written by him. Aryan, along with his business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, has launched D’YAVOL. It is a luxury collective that will curate products across fashion and beverages.

Aryan Khan announces business venture

Aryan Khan announced the launch of D’YAVOL on Instagram. The brand will launch a D’YAVOL Vodka first and then and then expand into other spirits later. A limited-edition apparel collection will also be unveiled soon. If you are even more curious let us inform you that ‘d’yavol’ means ‘devil’ in Bulgarian. Aryan announced his new business venture on social media with a picture with his partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. He captioned the post, "It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here… (sic)."

Aryan Khan announces his directorial debut

Recently, Aryan Khan said he has completed penning the script of his first project, a web series. He will also direct and showrun it, according to production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The series is expected to go on floors next year.

Aryan's younger sister Suhana Khan is also set to make her foray into the Indian film industry. She is set to star in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Based on the iconic comic series Archies, the movie will premiere on the streamer in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen, is also slated to be released next year on January 25.

