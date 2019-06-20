Yoga for weight loss: 10 Yoga poses to shed extra kilos from the body

Yoga is one of the healthiest ways to lose weight and body fat naturally. It not just helps your body but also heals your mind internally. Yoga is the best way to stay in shape and shed the extra kilos. Practicing Yoga on regular basis tones up your body, bringing it in proper frame and calms your mind. People intend to lose weight by going to the gym or trying out fancy diets. However, they do not reflect a long-lasting result. These might help you lose weight temporarily but harms your body in the worst possible way. Thus, trying out yoga is the safest option. It refreshes your mind and helps you lose weight in the most effective manner.

Yoga poses for weight loss

Warrior II (Virabhadrasana B)

Triangle (Trikonasana)

Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

Bridge (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Bow (Dhanurasana)

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskara)

Vishnu’s Couch Pose (Anantasana)

Upavistha Konasana (Wide Angle Seated Bend Pose)

Garudasana(Eagle Pose)