World Kidney Day 2020: 5 Ways to keep your kidneys healthy

World Kidney Day 2020: 7 Ways to keep your kidneys healthy

Like any other important organ of the human body, kidneys play a significant role in the maintenance of bodily fluids and helps in filtering out waste products present in our blood.

The World Kidney Day was first celebrated in 2006, as many as 66 countries came together to commemorate the importance of kidneys and to raise awareness of the impact of kidney-related diseases and health problems associated with it.

It takes place every year on the second Thursday of March. The awareness aims to highlight one of the main risks associated with bad kidney which can lead to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), it also encourages people to participate in kidney donation and transplants which can help the patients suffering from kidney failure.

5 Tips for healthy kidneys

1) Exercise, Exercise, and more Exercise! Staying active works like a painkiller for every other disease. 2) Avoid eating fatty products like brown rice, canned food, whole wheat bread, dairy products, etc. It helps in monitoring your cholesterol level and blood pressure. 3) Get an annual check-up done. Avoid using over-the-counter painkillers, like ibuprofen, etc, daily as these can turn harmful if used for a longer period. 4) Be self-aware of your family's medical history and act on problems accordingly. 5) Avoid Smoking and excessive drinking of alcohol as it is the world's no. one cause of/ that leads to kidney failure.

Act smart, educate yourself on various kidney diseases and spread awareness amongst others in need.

World Kidney Day 2020 Theme:

This year’s theme is ‘Kidney health for everyone everywhere – from prevention to detection and equitable access to care’.

