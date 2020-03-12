Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Place mirror in northeast direction at home to avoid debts

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to talk about the solutions to avoid debt. Many times, we are forced to take loans or debts because of crucial circumstances. We take the loan but are unable to repay it. No matter how much we try, some part of the payment always remains pending. So today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about how to avoid the burden of debt.

According to vastu shastra, Tuesday should always be chosen to repay the loan installment. On this day, by repaying someone's money, the debt is removed. A washroom built in the southwest part of the house can also increase the debt burden on the person, so do not build the washroom in this direction of the house. Apart from this, it is considered good to place a mirror in the north-east direction of the house or shop to get rid of eth debts, but the mirror frame should not be red, vermilion or maroon in color. Also, the lighter and larger the size of the mirror, the more beneficial it will prove to be.

