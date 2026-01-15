Trump claims killing of Iranian protesters stopped even as Tehran signals executions ahead Trump did not specify where he had received that information but only described it as “very important sources on the other side.” Trump said he would “find out” later if it was true, but he didn't explain how.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he's been told “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters. The US president's claims, which were made with few details, come as he's told protesting Iranians in recent days that “help is on the way” and that his administration would “act accordingly” to respond to the Iranian government. But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond and it wasn't clear if his comments Wednesday indicated he would hold off on action.

There's no plan for executions in Iran: Trump

“We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping -- it's stopped -- it's stopping,” Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. “And there's no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I've been told that on good authority.”

Trump did not specify where he had received that information but only described it as “very important sources on the other side.” Trump said he would “find out” later if it was true, but he didn't explain how.

“I hope it's true," he said. "Who knows?” When asked if that meant he was not planning to take any action against the Iranian government, Trump said: “We're going to watch it and see what the process is. But we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on.”

Trump consults security team about next steps on Iran

The president on Tuesday consulted with his national security team about next steps after telling reporters he believed the killing in Iran was “significant.”

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and key White House National Security Council officials began meeting last Friday to develop options for Trump, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military strikes.

At least 2,586 protesters killed in Iran

The Iranian security force crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,586, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, Iranian officials signaled that suspects detained in nationwide protests would face fast trials and executions while the Islamic Republic promised a “decisive response” if the US or Israel intervene in the domestic unrest.

The threats emerged as some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening following Trump's escalated warnings of potential military action over the killing of peaceful demonstrators.

