Reza Pahlavi asks Iranian Military to join ongoing protests in Iran: 'You don't have much time...'

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi posted a new video message on X, urging the Iranian military to join the movement. Pahlavi addressed the Iranian military, stating that they are Iran's national army, not the army of the Islamic Republic and therefore, it is their duty to protect the lives of their countrymen. Citing Trump's statement, Pahlavi said that help is on the way and that those who commit crimes will be punished. He said the Iranian Military has a duty to protect the lives of the compatriots and there is no much time but to join the protests as soon as possible.

He asked the protesters not to allow this regime to create the illusion that life is normal and added that after all the massacres, there is a sea of blood between us and this regime.

“My compatriots, the world has not just seen and heard your voice and courage, it is now responding. By now, you have probably heard the message from the President of the United States. Help is on the way. Continue the fight, as you have done so far. Do not allow this regime to create the illusion that life is normal. After all the massacres, there is a sea of blood between us and this regime. Save the names of all these criminals. They will be prosecuted for what they have done. But I also have a special message for members of the Army. You are the national military of Iran, not the military of the Islamic Republic. You have a duty to protect the lives of your compatriots. You do not have much time. Join them as soon as possible,” he said in a post on X.

It should be noted that more then 2,000 people have lost their lives in the ongoing protests in Iran.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump has said he's cutting off the prospect of talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way”.

Trump on Tuesday did not offer any details about what the help would entail, but it comes after the Republican president just days ago said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic, where the death toll from nationwide protests has spiked to more than 2,000, according to human rights monitors.

But Trump, with his latest message on social media, appeared to make an abrupt shift about his willingness to engage with the Iranian government.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump wrote in a morning post on Truth Social, which he later amplified during a speech at an auto factory in Michigan.

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Trump, in an exchange with reporters during the factory visit, demurred when asked what kind of help he would provide. “You're going to have to figure that one out,” he said. He also said he didn't have accurate numbers on the death toll in Iran but added: “I think it's a lot. It's too many, whatever it is.”

The US president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action if his administration found the Islamic Republic was using deadly force against anti-government protesters.

Trump on Sunday told reporters he believed Iran is “starting to cross” that line and has left him and his national security team weighing “very strong options” even as he said the Iranians had made outreach efforts to the US.

