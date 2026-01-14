Daryl Mitchell continues to haunt India in ODIs, trumps KL Rahul's ton as New Zealand take series into decider New Zealand defeated India in the second ODI to level the three-match series thanks to Daryl Mitchell's brilliant century. The visitors chased down the target of 285 runs despite starting very slowly in the run chase. Will Young also starred in the chase, scoring 87 runs.

Rajkot:

Daryl Mitchell continued to haunt India in ODIs as his stellar run with the bat just doesn't seem to stop. The man scored the eighth century of his ODI career, third against India, to help New Zealand chase down the 285-run target and level the three-match series, and take it to the decider on Saturday (January 17). Mitchell's exceptional century made sure that KL Rahul's ton earlier went in vain for India.

Mitchell came out to bat at number four when the Kiwis were in tatters at 46/2 in the 13th over of the innings. Both openers were back in the hut and India were right on top. However, Mitchell's arrival eased the pressure on the struggling Will Young as well. The duo did well to soak up all the pressure early on but made sure to milk singles and doubles whenever and wherever possible.

They didn't necessarily up the ante, but made sure that the required run-rate never went beyond 7. The Indian bowlers looked clueless and listless after a point as the two batters churned out boundaries at will to add 162 runs for the third wicket stand. Young was dismissed for 87 runs by Kuldeep Yadav but by the time the wicket fell, New Zealand were cantering and Mitchell made sure to see them through as well.

He smashed his century in the process, off just 96 deliveries and was also helped by Prasidh Krishna dropping him when on 80. It could've turned the game on its head but Mitchell didn't make another mistake and took his team past the finish line in the 48th over of the game.

More to follow...