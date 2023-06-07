World Poha Day: Quirky poha recipes that will bowl you over

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Poha Day is observed every year on June 7

It's World Poha Day or Vishwa Poha Diwas today and it's observed every year on June 7 by fans it is one of India's most loved breakfasts. Poha or flattened rice makes for a perfect breakfast, snack or even meal option depending on the recipe you are making. Roast it with peanuts, cashew and raisins to make a crunchy and savoury snack or soak it in water and add peas and other vegetables to rustle up a quick breakfast; there are endless poha recipes you can try making at home.

On World Poha Day, here are easy and interesting poha or pohe recipes you can try at home:

1. Poha Dhokla

You can use poha to make a spongy, instant dhokla using just a few simple ingredients. Combine 1 cup curd and 1 cup water in a bowl. Add ½ cup roughly crushed poha, ½ cup semolina, 1 tsp green chilli paste and salt to taste. Mix well and keep aside for 10 minutes. Grease a 7-inch diameter thali and ready the steamer. Mix 1 tsp fruit salt and 2 tsp water in the poha mixture just before steaming. When the bubbles start to appear, mix and pour the mixture into the thali. Steam for 10-12 minutes. Prepare tempering with 1 tbsp oil, ½ tsp mustard seeds and 1 pinch of asafoetida. Pour it over the dhoklas and set aside to cool. Cut up in diamonds and serve.

2. Poha Laddoos

This is another creative and ‘sweet’ way to eat poha! Dry roast 1 cup of beaten rice until golden. Grind roasted poha, 1 cup of sugar, 1 fistful of crushed cashews, ½ fistful of pistachios, 2 cardamoms, and 2-3 tbsp grated coconut into a coarse powder. Add 8 to 9 tbsp of melted ghee to the ground mixture and shape them into laddoos. Adjust the quantity of ghee according to the number of laddoos you want to make.

3. Poha Cutlets

If you want to add a crispy twist to your typical evening snack, poha cutlets can be your saviour. Wash and drain 2 cups of beaten rice. Soak ¼ cup of split moong dal for 30 minutes in warm water. Make a coarse paste with beaten rice and 1 tbsp chopped green chillies. Don’t add any water. Transfer this to a bowl and add 2 tsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander, ¼ cup chopped spinach, salt and 2 tsp sugar. Make round cutlets using this mixture and set them on a plate. Grease a non-stick Tawa and cook the cutlets until they turn golden on both sides. Serve with chutney or ketchup.

4. Poha Pakoda

These golden, puffy pakodas can be such a tasty treat with your cup of evening tea. Combined ½ cup boiled and mashed potatoes, ½ cup boiled green peas, 2 tbsp yoghurt, 1 ½ tbsp ginger garlic paste, 1 cup poha, ½ tsp garam masala powder, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, salt, ½ tsp red 1 tsp chilli powder and coriander powder in a bowl. Divide the mixture into small pakoda shapes and fry on both sides till they turn golden. Serve with ketchup or chutney.

