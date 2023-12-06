How to pick the right Avocados? 5 tips you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mastering Avocado Selection: 5 essential tips for perfect picks!

Avocados are on everyone’s diet nowadays. They are not just delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients and present a wholesome addition to various dishes. They can be used as an oil, dip, spread or can be eaten raw. But choosing the right ones at the store can be a bit tricky. Fear not, here are the 5 tips to guide you in choosing avocados that are not only flavourful but also perfectly ripe.

Inspect the stem:

Peek under the small stem at the top of the avocado. If it comes off easily and reveals a green patch, it's likely ripe and ready to eat. On the other hand, if you find brown discolouration, it may be overripe. If the stem doesn't come off at all, the avocado is likely underripe.

Check the colour:

An avocado goes through a spectrum of colour green over its life, and knowing the right colour when the avocado is perfectly ripe is a challenge of its own. A ripe avocado should have a deep, uniform colour. While the skin may vary between dark green and almost black, avoid avocados with splotches or extreme colour variations.

Look for Blemishes:

When selecting avocados, inspect for blemishes such as large dents, bruises, or dark spots. While minor imperfections are normal, extensive blemishes may indicate spoilage or uneven ripening. Choosing avocados with smooth, unblemished skin ensures a better quality and tastier fruit.

Consider the purpose:

Think about when you plan to use the avocado. If you need it for immediate consumption, choose one that is slightly softer. If you're planning to use it later in the week, opt for a firmer avocado to allow for proper ripening at home.

Feel the texture:

Gently squeezing the avocado in the palm of your hand can help you determine if it's ripe or not. A ripe avocado should yield slightly to gentle pressure without feeling mushy. If it's too hard, it needs more time to ripen; if it's too soft, it may be overripe.

