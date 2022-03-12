Holi 2022: Why bhang is consumed during the festival of colours and its 5 benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAANG_FAMILY_CANNABIS_INDICA Bhang Goli, made from cannabis plant

The festival of colours, Holi, is around the corner. In India, the celebrations are synonymous with bhang, which is served and enjoyed in various ways during this festival. Bhang is an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or the marijuana plant. In India, it’s been added to food and drinks for thousands of years and during Holi, it is a tradition to consume it as thandai and pakora. Here are some of the benefits of bhang and why it should be consumed, but in restricted quantities.

Why people consume bhang on Holi?

It is believed that limited consumption of bhang relaxes the body. In the ancient text Arthaveda, bhang has been described as a beneficial herb that helps relieve anxiety. Bhang is also considered sacred and is thus is offered to Gods, particularly Lord Shiva. Many saints use bhang to boost their meditation and achieve transcendental states.

Benefits of bhang

-- Bhang has anti-nausea and anti-vomiting properties. Its consumption may help people undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.

-- Bhang helps in pain reduction. It is a derivative of cannabis, which has been used in pain relief across the world.

-- Bhang may also help reduce muscle spasms and seizures. As per healthline.com, evidence suggests that cannabis products may reduce muscle spasms in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a medical condition that typically affects the brain and spinal cord, often causing muscle spasms.

-- Bhang may help if you are having trouble sleeping. Bhang may reduce sleep disturbances caused by sleep apnea, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and fibromyalgia, as per healthline.com.

-- Consuming bhang results in increased appetite. This property may be helpful for people who want to gain weight but can be harmful for others.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.