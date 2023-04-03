Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five wholesome breakfast options to help you lose extra weight

Struggling to lose weight? Skipping breakfast to quickly lose weight is no solution. Breakfast is the first meal of the day and should be consumed with royal abandon. A balanced breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day and is essential for everyone, especially for people following a weight-loss regimen.

People often wrestle with the question of what to eat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner every day so as to feel full and at the same time avoid gaining weight. Here is a variety of delicious and nutritious breakfast options, making it an important part of any weight loss regimen.

Chilla: India's moong dal, or besan ka "cheela," is a type of breakfast that is high in protein and beneficial for muscles, calorie burning, and glucose regulation. Being wholesome, it keeps the stomach full for longer, making it a healthy choice for those trying to lose weight.

Idli: Idli is one of the healthiest options for breakfast. Being fermented and steam-cooked, the food offers few calories and is excellent for shedding extra pounds. The iron and fibre content in idlis helps to lower cravings during meals. It is also beneficial for digestion and absorption.

Sprout salad: A salad of sprouts contains significant amounts of protein, fibre, manganese, magnesium, and other essential nutrients. It is fairly light and healthy. It can be made tastier and tangier with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, lemon juice, and chaat masala.

Poha is an excellent nutritional substitute and a favourite Indian breakfast. Poha is simple to prepare and contains healthy carbohydrates that help regulate blood sugar. It is quickly digested and can be prepared to suit your taste—spicy, bland, or sour.

Scrambled eggs: Eggs are a superb source of protein. Topped with herbs, the wholesome meal can become tastier, healthier, and fuller.

Now that you have a whole week's worth of healthy breakfast choices prepared, you can start losing weight!

