Chaitra Navratri 2024: Embrace fasting with these 5 protein-packed vrat-friendly foods

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also an opportunity to detoxify the body through fasting. While fasting during Navratri, it's essential to maintain proper nutrition to sustain energy levels and support overall well-being. Incorporating protein-packed vrat-friendly foods into your diet can help you stay healthy and energised throughout the festivities. Here are five nutritious options to consider.

Amaranth:

Amaranth, also known as rajgira, is a tiny but mighty pseudo-cereal that is a popular choice during fasting periods. It is rich in protein, containing all the essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth. Amaranth is also a good source of fibre, iron, magnesium, and calcium, making it a nourishing option for vrat meals. Enjoy it as a porridge, khichdi, or as flour for making rotis or pancakes.

Singhara (Water chestnut):

Singhara flour, derived from water chestnuts, is a versatile ingredient commonly used in vrat recipes. It is naturally gluten-free and rich in protein, making it an excellent choice for those observing fasts. Singhara flour can be used to prepare chapatis, puris, dosas, and snacks like pakoras and vadas. Incorporating singhara into your fasting diet adds a nutritious boost while keeping you feeling satisfied.

Makhana:

Makhana, or fox nuts, are crunchy and delicious snacks that are perfect for fasting days. They are low in calories and fat but high in protein, making them an ideal vrat-friendly food. Makhana is also a good source of antioxidants, fibre, and essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Roasted makhana seasoned with rock salt and spices make for a tasty and nutritious snack option during Navratri.

Paneer:

Paneer, or cottage cheese, is a versatile ingredient that can be included in various vrat-friendly dishes. It is rich in protein and calcium, essential for maintaining muscle mass and bone health. Paneer can be used to prepare dishes like paneer tikka, paneer bhurji, or paneer curry using vrat-approved ingredients. Including paneer in your fasting diet adds a creamy texture and a satisfying dose of protein.

Yoghurt:

Yoghurt, or curd, is a cooling and nutritious food that can be enjoyed during Navratri fasting. It is a good source of protein, probiotics, and calcium, beneficial for gut health and digestion. You can enjoy plain yoghurt or use it to make vrat-friendly beverages like lassi or buttermilk. Adding chopped fruits and nuts to yoghurt can create a delicious and protein-rich snack option for fasting days.

